Amazon Prime Video is now on Comcast Xfinity X1

It's been four months since Comcast announced that Amazon Prime Video would be available through its Xfinity X1 service. Today — OK, technically rolled out over the next week — it's come to fruition, with Amazon Prime Video available through its Xfinity X1 service.

All the Amazon Prime Video content will be available inside the Xfinity X1 guide, which is nice. But there's no integrated billing, so you'll still have to hook things together yourself. (A relatively simple feat in 2018, but still an extra step.)

After that? It's all the Jack Ryan and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 2 you can get.

COMCAST TO LAUNCH AMAZON PRIME VIDEO ON XFINITY X1 NATIONWIDE

X1 Customers Will Be Able to Search and Navigate All the Prime Originals Like Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Homecoming, The Man in the High Castle and The Grand Tour Via Xfinity On Demand and Watch Them in the Prime Video App

Prime Video Catalog Will Be Integrated with Live and On Demand Services

Throughout the Emmy Award-Winning X1 Interface

PHILADELPHIA, PA and SEATTLE, WA – December 5, 2018 – Comcast and Amazon today announced the Prime Video service will launch over the next week on Comcast's Xfinity X1, giving millions of people access to a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience that now features seamless access to award-winning Prime Video originals, thousands of premium shows, movies, and live events right alongside all of the live, on demand and web programming included with an Xfinity TV subscription.

"We are thrilled to give X1 customers access to Amazon Prime Video just in time for the holidays," said Matt Strauss, Executive Vice President, Xfinity Services, Comcast Cable. "Prime Video is a fantastic extension of the programming choices available to our customers. By integrating hundreds of thousands of live and on demand choices from the best networks, studios and streaming services, our customers can instantly search, control and watch all of their entertainment in one place with their voice."

X1 customers can now easily search Prime Video programming and enjoy exclusive Prime Originals including Homecoming with Julia Roberts, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Romanoffs, Goliath, Bosch, The Man in the High Castle, The Grand Tour and a growing library of Prime Video programming in 4K Ultra HD and HDR. Whether catching up on currently airing series, diving into a Prime Original, or searching an entire genre of programming, customers can just say, "Watch The Americans," "Show me Sneaky Pete," or "Find comedies" into the voice remote. Customers can also simply launch the Prime Video app by saying "Amazon Prime Video" into the voice remote, or by navigating to the X1 apps menu.

"Streaming Prime Originals is now easier than ever for our Prime members with X1," said Greg Hart, Vice President of Amazon Prime Video. "The launch arrives just in time for Season 2 of Emmy-winning The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Season 3 of The Grand Tour and holiday classics like It's A Wonderful Life, which is now available exclusively on Prime Video."

With Amazon Prime Video integrated into the X1 guide, customers can easily browse the Prime Video catalog on Xfinity on Demand including the most buzzed about Prime Originals like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Homecoming, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, The Man in the High Castle, Bosch, The Grand Tour, Catastrophe, Forever, The Big Sick and Manchester by the Sea along with Prime Kids Originals such as Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny, Pete The Cat, Tumble Leaf, Just Add Magic, Lost in Oz and The Stinky & Dirty Show. Customers can catch up on recent hits or relive timeless favorites including The Expanse, Downton Abbey, Suits, Vikings, Sons of Anarchy, The Americans, Victoria, House, Friday Night Lights, Monk, Spongebob Squarepants and Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood. In addition to the thousands of titles included with a Prime Video subscription, customers can access titles for rental or purchase, or choose from more than 150 Prime Video Channels to add to their video service, including Showtime and STARZ.

The Emmy-award winning X1 platform is now in a majority of Xfinity customers' homes. For more information about X1, customers can visit www.xfinity.com/X1.