'American Idol' fans are loving platinum ticket winner Huntergirl

Huntergirl got invited to perform at Luke Bryan's bar after her successful audition.

American Idol season 20 has finally kicked off, and it seems lots of talent show fans are backing country singer Huntergirl as an early favorite!

The series premiered on Sunday, Feb. 27 with the first leg of the auditions. The opening episode featured a range of great performances including Taylor Fagins' moving original song, an adorable duet between Cole Hallman and his younger sister, and a performance from Aretha Franklin's granddaughter, Grace, which saw Katy Perry walking out as Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie decided not to send her to Hollywood.

Along with these auditions, we saw Tennessee country singer HunterGirl — aka Hunter Wolkonowski — take home the show's first-ever platinum ticket, a new twist for the show which lets the recipient bypass the first round of Hollywood Week. In her daily life, Hunter is a music therapist who works with veterans, and she tried out for the show with the Rascal Flatts' song, "Riot".

You can watch Hunter's audition below.

Her performance earned her a standing ovation; Luke Bryan even said Hunter's voice was "my favorite female country voice that I've heard in 5 years." As if that wasn't enough excitement, Hunter was later invited to sing at Luke's bar in Nashville, where the judges surprised her with the good news and the platinum ticket during her performance!

Hunter didn't just impress the judges, she seems to have won over plenty of fans at home, too as lots of viewers took to Twitter to sing her praises.

One wrote: "there is something so fresh, authentic, and extra special about Hunter Girl".

Another commented: "Hunter Girl is great. Glad she made it to Hollywood", and there were plenty more kind words for her from lots of other viewers, too!

Since Luke Bryan has handed out a platinum ticket, there are only two left. Will another lucky contestant be taking one home this week? You'll have to tune in this weekend to find out...

The American Idol season 20 auditions continue on Sunday, March 6 at 8 pm ET. You can watch the first episode of the new season on ABC.com and Hulu.