'American Idol' fans hail 'incredible' Lady K after showstopping audition

Lady K was the final singer in the latest round of 'American Idol' auditions.

American Idol season 20 continued on Sunday, March 6, and it seems like Lady K has won plenty of loyal voters with her audition!

After the season premiere saw loads of impressive talent gracing our screens and Huntergirl walk away with the show's first-ever platinum ticket, the pressure was on for the next set of singers. Luckily, there was still plenty of talented contestants waiting for their shot at American Idol stardom.

The show was opened by Miss America 2016, Betty Maxwell, who earned a golden ticket to Hollywood, and we were also treated to great auditions from other performers like 27-year-old Mike Parker, Kelsie Dolin, along with the second platinum ticket-winner, Kenedi Anderson.

There were also a few faces you might recognize from other shows; The Voice season 18 contestant, Allegra Miles, I Can See Your Voice singer Luke Taylor, and Christian Guardino, who earned a Golden Buzzer for his audition on America's Got Talent season 12.

Although lots more talent was on display throughout the night, it seems Lady K was the star of the show for plenty of fans. She auditioned with a stunning rendition of Katy Perry's Wide Awake, explaining that Katy's music had always inspired her.

Her performance wowed the judges; Katy Perry "it's like your heart is shining through your vocal cords", Luke Bryan called it "magic", and Lionel Richie simply said, "Lady K, you've made my day". With such high praise, it's no surprise that Lady K earned herself the final Golden Ticket of the evening.

You can watch Lady K's audition below:

Her audition didn't just impress the professionals, though! Loads of fans watching the show at home were blown away by Lady K's talent, and they headed over to social media to share how it made them feel.

One fan simply wrote: "Lady K has an AMAZING voice".

Lady K has an AMAZING voice #AmericanidolMarch 7, 2022 See more

Another viewer wrote: "WOW! That was such an incredible performance of "Wide Awake" from Lady K. Such a perfect song for her voice", and there were plenty more kind comments, too.

WOW! That was such an incredible performance of "Wide Awake" from Lady K. Such a perfect song for her voice. And commenting on the song, "Wide Awake", hearing it slowed down, really showed how much of a beautifully written song it is. #AmericanIdolMarch 7, 2022 See more

Lady K is definitely a firework! Perfect audition to end tonight’s show 🎇 #AmericanIdolMarch 7, 2022 See more

Lady K On American Idol. My goodness that was a great performance.March 7, 2022 See more

I know I'm a cranky live tweeter, but I have to say this was the best #AmericanIdol audition episode since the show moved to ABC. Packed with talent. Made me tear up at least four times. And damn, the perfect ending with the fabulous Lady K.March 7, 2022 See more

Lady K could win this! #AmericanIdolMarch 7, 2022 See more

Will more hopefuls be joining Lady K in Hollywood next week when the auditions continue? Might we see our next winner? There's only one way to find out...

American Idol season 20 continues on Sunday, March 13 at 8 pm ET. You can watch the first episode of the new season on ABC.com and Hulu.