An Indiana Jones TV show is being mapped out by Disney Plus

Disney is reportedly looking to develop an Indiana Jones TV show for Disney Plus.

According to Variety (opens in new tab), both Lucasfilm and Disney have brought up the possibility of bringing a new series set in the world of the adventurous archeologist. According to their sources, the two companies have been bringing up the idea in meetings with their writers recently.

It sounds like the project is in the very early stages of development, as Variety goes on to say that Lucasfilm and Disney are still searching for a writer to take on the Indiana Jones TV show and that no potential plot details are available at the time of writing.

This means it is unclear whether the series will tie into Indiana Jones 5 in any meaningful way similar to how its Marvel projects tie into the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe. It could also function as the next step in the franchise similar to the upcoming Willow sequel series that's hitting Disney Plus at the end on November 2022.

If the series does move forward, it doesn't sound like it will be with Harrison Ford in tow, going off his comments at this year's D23 Expo. Appearing at the panel in mid-September, Ford hinted that James Mangold's fifth entry in the Indiana Jones franchise is likely to be his final outing as the whip-cracking hero.

During Ford's speech at the event, he said: "I'm delighted to be here again, and maybe for the... no, not me. This is it! I will not fall down for you again. But thank you so much."

It also won't be the very first time that Indiana Jones has made the move to the small screen. In the early 90s, ABC's The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles ran for two seasons, with four subsequent specials following the original run on Freeform.

That series focused on Jones' earlier years, with Sean Patrick Flanery, Corer Carrier and the late George Hall playing the titular role at different stages in Indy's life.

Indiana Jones 5 is set to hit theaters on June 23, 2023.