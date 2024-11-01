An Oscar-nominated movie I adore with a 93% Rotten Tomatoes Score blasts off on Peacock in the US and Netflix in the UK

In some great streaming news, one of my favorite movies of the last ten years is hitting streamers today, November 1, as Hidden Figures becomes available on Peacock in the US and on Netflix in the UK.

Hidden Figures has it all. It has a bevy of talent with Oscar-winners Octavia Spencer, Kevin Costner, Mahershala Ali; Oscar-nominees Taraji P. Henson and Kirsten Dunst; Emmy-winner Jim Parsons; and phenomenal actors Glen Powell and Janelle Monáe. Plus, esteemed director Theodore Melfi not only directed the film but also co-wrote the script. And when you add all this to the fact that Hidden Figures has one of the most inspirational true stories behind the plot, you have a movie that has earned every rave review, nomination and the 93% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes.

For those who have not seen Hidden Figures, here is the official synopsis of the movie:

“Hidden Figures is the incredible untold story of Katherine G. Johnson (Taraji P. Henson), Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer) and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe) —brilliant African-American women working at NASA, who served as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history: the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit, a stunning achievement that restored the nation’s confidence, turned around the Space Race, and galvanized the world. The visionary trio crossed all gender and race lines to inspire generations to dream big.”

What makes this movie a great viewing option heading into the holiday season is that it’s absolutely a great pick for families camped out around the TV in between all the football and basketball games. Again, in the US, Hidden Figures is streaming on Peacock. Now is a great time for would-be subscribers to sign up as it’s the next-day streaming home for NBC’s fall TV content including Law & Order: SVU season 26, Found season 2, St. Denis Medical and the One Chicago programs.

In the UK, Hidden Figures is on Netflix which recently launched a few hot shows in recent weeks including The Diplomat season 2, The Lincoln Lawyer season 3, Love Is Blind season 7 and The Manhattan Alien Abduction.

Wherever you are, now is a great time to watch Hidden Figures.

