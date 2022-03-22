And Just Like That future officially confirmed

The ladies of Sex and the City made a triumphant comeback with the sequel series And Just Like That when it debuted in December 2021, but they’re not done yet. HBO Max has announced that And Just Like That has officially been renewed for a season 2.

Starring three of the four original stars of Sex and the City — Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis; Kim Cattral was left out — And Just Like That saw Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte try and navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

The new series started off with a big shocker, as the first episode saw Mr. Big killed off (actor Chris North would soon find himself embroiled in his own separate controversy), which likely helped it deliver, per HBO Max, the biggest debut of any HBO Max original series to date.

"I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters — played by these powerful, amazing actors," said Michael Patrick King, the show’s executive producer. "The fact is, we’re all thrilled. And Just Like That … our Sex life is back."

"We have been delighted by the cultural conversation generated by these characters and their stories, set in a world we already know and love so much,” added Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max. "We are proud of the work Michael Patrick King and our wonderful writers, producers, cast and crew have done to bring these stories to the screen. We can’t wait for fans to see what’s in store for season 2."

In addition to Parker, Nixon and Davis, And Just Like That stars Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, and Evan Handler.

No information was given on when And Just Like That season 2 may premiere. Season 1 of the show wrapped up on February 3.

The good news is that will give fans plenty of time to catch up with all that happened in And Just Like That season 1. All episodes of And Just Like That are available to stream on HBO Max in the US and wherever the streaming service is available, while it is available on Sky TV and NOW in the UK.