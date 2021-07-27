Ant & Dec 'to launch' big prize money game show

Ant & Dec are set to make another massive new show for ITV which will have a huge jackpot prize, reports The Sun.

The pair, whose hit shows include I'm A Celebrity and Saturday Night Takeaway, are lining up a big new project through their production company Mitre Television.

Called Fortune Favours The Brave, it will see contestants potentially walking away with loads of money.

It seems highly likely that the new show will form a key part of ITV's Saturday night line-up and it will feature a general knowledge element.

Filming is meant to be starting this Autumn, although it's not yet clear whether the boys will be fronting the series.

However, the stars will be playing a key role in the show getting to the screen.

An insider told the paper: “Ant, Dec and the team behind this new show are keeping all the details under wraps for now.

“But it promises to be another sure-fire hit for the lads. Whether they host it or not remains to be seen.

“But either way, it’s very much the lads’ baby and they’ll put their all into making it a success.”

The source added that the format will be different from what's been on screen before.

“Like all their other projects, it won’t just be a rehash of other formats. It promises to have their own unique twist and hallmark touches.”

Producers have already started their search for contestants, with the source saying they are looking for “confident, dynamic and competitive teams of two with a mix of strengths and personalities.”

We can’t wait to see this exciting and new project come to life and the big prizes in store for lucky contestants across the country.

ITV is yet to officially confirm the show. Mitre Television is also behind In For A Penny, which is fronted by Stephen Mulhern, and Ant & Dec's DNA Journey.