Apple TV+ orders limited series of hit podcast 'WeCrashed"

The hit podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork is headed to AppleTV+ as a new limited series after the streaming platform gave a series order for it. The series is titled simply WeCrashed and will star Academy, Golden Globe, SAG Award winner Jared Leto and Academy, Golden Globe, and SAG Award winner Anne Hathaway, who will also serve as executive producers.

WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork is a series created by Drew Crevello of “The Long Drak” and Lee Eisenberg. You may be familiar with Eisenberg’s other works Little America and Good Boys; both received Spirt Award nominations. Both will serve as executive producers alongside Leto through their Paradox Production Company.

The series WeCrashed will follow the greed-filled rise and inescapable fall of WeWork. In May 2008, Israeli-born Adam Neumann and American-born Miguel McKelvey established GreenDesk, dubbed an eco-friendly coworking space in Brooklyn. Neumann and McKelvey sold GreenDesk in 2010 and started WeWork. Its first location was in New York's SoHo district with partial funding from Manhattan real estate developer Joel Schreiber who purchased a 33-percent interest in the company for $15 million. Fast forward to 2014, and WeWork was considered one of the fastest-growing lessees of new space in New York and was on track to become "the fastest-growing lessee of new space in America. For a time, the company was one of the world's most valuable startups.

As part of the creator’s overall deal with Apple TV+, Lee Eisenberg will co-write, executive produce, and serve as showrunner of the series alongside co-creator Drew Crevello. With the addition of the limited series WeCrashed, the Apple Originals roster continues to expand. Some of the streaming platform’s current shows have already been renewed for another season. Earlier this week, in fact, Apple TV announced that Tehran, their espionage thriller from Moshe Zonder and Omri Shenhar, would be back for a second season. Apple also recently released the trailer for The Snoopy Show, their latest collaboration with animation studio WildBrain. The year is still young, so there is plenty of time left for more news of content coming from Apple TV.