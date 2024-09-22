Apples Never Fall fans praise BBC drama as 'better than The Perfect Couple'

Apples Never Fall, the new family drama based on Liane Moriarty's novel of the same name, aired on BBC One this weekend. Fans have been impressed by the 'well done' production and performances.

Moriarty had huge success with Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers, and judging by the early reviews from fans, Apples Never Fall could also be a hit.

'Big thumbs up for #ApplesNeverFall on @BBCiplayer. Loved the novel by Liane Moriarty. Action is moved to Palm Beach from Australia but it’s very well done all round. *Very* much better than #ThePerfectCouple and Annette Bening is superb and beautiful. Not looking 45 is great!' wrote one impressed viewer on X (formerly Twitter).

The Perfect Couple, a similar family drama starring Nicole Kidman, launched on Netflix earlier this month.

Meanwhile, another viewer of the BBC show wrote, 'Just watched the first episode of Apples Never Falls. It’s very interesting. Annette Benning and Sam Neil are,' alongside some appreciative emojis.

While another said, 'We are in watching “Apples never fall” on BBC iplayer. It’s really good. Well worth a watch. Having a lazy day!'

But not all viewers were impressed, with another writing, 'Is this the best bbc can do on a Saturday night?'

Meanwhile another said, 'I'm not watching anymore of that I watched a episode but I was falling asleep watching it boring.'

And other BBC viewer said, 'I gave Apples Never Fall almost half an hour .... not going waste another 6 and half hours watching the rest of it - hadn't really got a clue what was going on ! Watching the lightning was more interesting.'

While another wrote, 'For the first time in ages im watching an actually *bad* tv show (its an adaptation of apples never fall, a book i really liked), and i forgot completely that bad shlocky tv can actually be enjoyable. its soothingly clunky and bad and i dont have to think at all.'

Apples Never Fall was released in the UK on BBC One on Saturday, September 21, 2024 at 9.25 pm. The complete series is now available to watch on iPlayer. Apples Never Fall continues next Saturday 21 September at 9.25 pm.