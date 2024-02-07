Apprentice fans stunned after finding out where boardroom scenes are really filmed

The Apprentice fans got a shock when they learned about the boardroom!

The Apprentice fans were shocked to find out some behind-the-scenes details, where they learned that the boardroom scenes were filmed in a very unexpected place.

Airing weekly on Thursday evenings, The Apprentice 2024 is here with a brand new set of candidates being put through their paces, hoping they'll be able to impress Lord Alan Sugar, Baroness Karren Brady, and Tim Campbell, to secure an investment for their business.

But despite being an annual affair, there's a lot that fans might not know about the series, and some secrets have been spilled on social media about how they film the competition.

Taking to TikTok, former contestant Brad Johnson (season 17) shared a video exposing some secrets, where he told fans: "The boardroom is not a real boardroom. It's a warehouse in the middle of London."

The famous boardroom firing scenes are filmed at Black Island Studios in West Acton, where they also film a range of different projects including adverts, music videos, and TV shows, with The Apprentice being among them.

For convenience, the famous Bridge Cafe is also located nearby on Westfields Road, where the losing team goes each week instead of enjoying a reward.

Elsewhere, another TikTok was shared by Khadeejah Khan, the receptionist who we see at the beginning of the boardroom scene, telling candidates when they can go in and see Lord Sugar for an inevitable grilling.

The footage clearly shows that she's on a set and not in an actual office block, which has left fans shocked by the news.

One comment read: " 'What … I thought this was an actual high rise, flash office?? 😂😂😂😂', with another commenting: 'I THOUGHT IT WAS AN ACTUAL OFFICE'."

While another added: "damn it's a set in a warehouse, that's so depressing, I really thought they were at the top of that building in Canary Wharf 😂"

Khadeejah did respond to one comment confirming it was a working phone, but viewers are still shocked by the revelation that the iconic series isn't filmed on location after all.

This season continues after last week's episode, where Oliver Medforth was fired after the boys' team had a disastrous performance trying to arrange corporate away days for two companies in the Scottish Highlands.

Oliver's blunder involved him being tasked with baking brownies despite never making them before, and he forgot to add flour before putting them in the oven, causing an argument between him and his team members.

The Apprentice continues on Thursday, February 8 at 9 pm on BBC One and iPlayer.