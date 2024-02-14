Are the One Chicago shows new tonight, February 14?

NBC is home to Chicago Med season 9, Chicago Fire season 12 and Chicago P.D. season 11. Together, the three Dick Wolf shows make up One Chicago Wednesday. All three shows returned with new episodes in January 2024 after being off air in fall 2023, but if you're looking to watch new episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. on February 14, Valentine's Day, you may be disappointed.

While they're only four episodes into their new seasons, there are no new episodes on February 14. Instead, NBC is re-airing the season premiere episodes of all three shows instead of debuting new episodes.

The franchise is known to stretch out the season with breaks between new episodes. Don't worry, though, because all three shows will return with new episodes next week. Take a look at the episode descriptions for the new episodes airing February 21:

8 pm ET/PT: Chicago Med season 9 episode 5, "I Make A Promise, I Will Never Leave You"

"Goodwin recruits Charles to evaluate her ex-husband's memory; Archer treats one of Sean's peers from the rehab center; Asher treats a woman from a rural clinic whose miscarriage was improperly treated."

9 pm ET/PT: Chicago Fire season 12 episode 5, "On the Hook"

"After their defibrillator malfunctions on a call, Brett and Violet search for answers; Herrmann tries to find the perfect home for his new recliner; a secret from Gibson's past comes to light."

10 pm ET/PT: Chicago P.D. season 11 episode 5, "Split Second"

"Atwater turns to an unlikely source of support when a string of jewelry store robberies shakes his confidence."

Due to the Screen Actors Guild and Writers Guild strikes in 2023, production on the One Chicago shows didn't begin until November. There will reportedly be 13 episodes of the One Chicago shows in the truncated 2023-2024 season, as opposed to the usual 16-22 episodes seen in previous seasons.

We don't have a schedule for One Chicago Wednesday, but it's safe to say we could see more breaks between new episodes in the coming weeks to stretch out the shortened season as much as possible.

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D make up One Chicago Wednesday on NBC. New episodes are available to stream the following day on Peacock.