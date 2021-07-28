Arthur to clinch his fist for the final time after 25 years on PBS

That's it, folks. After some 25 years of life on public television — the beloved (and highly memed) children series Arthur is set to sign off after its 25th season in the winter of 2022.

The good news? That leaves 25 years worth of Arthur to live on as repeats — to say nothing of all the Marc Brown children's books from which the series was born. And while it may be the end of the PBS children's show, it certainly won't be the end of the beloved aardvark, who will live on in other mediums.

The news was broken by the series head Kathy Waugh on former DW voice actor Jason Szwimmer's podcast, Finding DW. Variety got more from executive producer Carol Greenwald:

"Arthur is the longest-running kids animated series in history and is known for teaching kindness, empathy and inclusion through many groundbreaking moments to generations of viewers. In the winter of 2022, the 25th and final season of Arthur will debut. Arthur will continue to be available on PBS Kids for years to come. Producer GBH and PBS Kids are continuing to work together on additional Arthur content, sharing the lessons of Arthur and his friends in new ways.”

The book version of Arthur debuted in 1976 with "Arthur's Nose." Thus far, the TV series — which is produced by WGBH Boston — has spanned some 246 episodes. A spinoff, Postcards from Buster, debuted in 2003.

Arthur is the longest-running children's series in the United States, and the second longest animated series, behind The Simpsons.