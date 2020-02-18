Atletico Madrid-Liverpool livestream: Stream the Champions League Round of 16 online

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

We're down to the final 16 teams in the UEFA Champions League, which means the football (that's soccer to those of us in the United States) is getting really good. As a reminder, the Champions League takes the best of the club-level teams from Europe (as opposed to, say, the national squads) and pits them against each other in a 79-team battle royale.

We've got two games on Feb. 18, and two on Feb. 19, with the final four in this round coming on Feb. 25-26.

First up: Atlético Madrid taking on Liverpool today at 3 p.m. Eastern. They're playing on Madrid's home turf of Estadio Metropolitano.

Meanwhile, in Germany, Dortmund plays host to Paris Saint-Germain at the same time, 3 p.m. Eastern.

Wednesday's games will see Valencia travel to Stadio San Siro in Milan, Italy, to face Atalanta, while Leipzig heads to London to face Tottenham Hotspur. Those games are both at 3 p.m. Eastern as well.

How to stream the Champions League Round of 16 on TNT

Good news for half of the games this week. Atlético Madrid-Liverpool and Tottenham-Leipzig are both airing on TNT in the United States. That means they're available on every major streaming service.

The other two games are available on Bleacher Report Live

Here's where all you can get your TNT on in the United States:

Hulu with Live TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week free trial

$55 a month after a one week free trial Watch Hulu on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and browsers Local channels on Hulu: ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here .

ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here . TNT on Hulu with Live TV? Yes.

More on Hulu with Live TV:

Hulu Plans and Pricing

What's new on Hulu this month

Hulu with Live TV Don't miss a single minute. Hulu is the biggest live-TV streaming service in the United States, and it's a great option if you want to stream the UEFA Champions League. Visit Site

Fubo TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week trial

$55 a month after a one week trial Watch Fubo TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, iOS, Android and web browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, iOS, Android and web browsers Local channels on Fubo TV: CBS, Fox, NBC and CW. Find your locals here .

CBS, Fox, NBC and CW. Find your locals here . TNT on Fubo? Yes, on the Fubo Standard plan.

More on Fubo TV:

Fubo TV

Fubo TV 4K streaming

Fubo TV So you don't have to miss a minute. Fubo TV is an excellent option for any sports-lover, and it's one of the only ways to stream the occasional game or event in 4K resolution. (Though that doesn't include the Champions League games.) Visit Site

Sling TV - Sling Blue

The cost: $30 a month after your first month for $20

$30 a month after your first month for $20 Watch Sling TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, or Samsung smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, or Samsung smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more Local channels on Sling TV: NBC and Fox on Sling Blue. Find your local channels here .

NBC and Fox on Sling Blue. Find your local channels here . TNT on Sling?: Yes, on the Sling Blue or Sling Orange tracks.

More on Sling TV:

Sling TV

How to subscribe to Sling TV

Pick your track Vroom. Vroom. Sling. Sling is still one of the least expensive ways to get the most channels. TNT is available on either one of Sling's basic plans. Visit Site

AT&T TV Now - Plus Plan

The cost: $65 a month after a free trial

$65 a month after a free trial Watch AT&T TV Now on: Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, and browsers

Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, and browsers Local channels on AT&T TV Now: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . Fox on AT&T TV Now?: Yep.

More on AT&T TV Now:

AT&T TV Now A little extra if you want to watch AT&T TV Now has probably the deepest channel lineup around. And TNT is available on every level of the AT&T TV Now plan, which makes sense given that it owns the network. Visit Site

YouTube TV

The cost: $50 a month after a free trial

$50 a month after a free trial Watch YouTube TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android and browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android and browsers Local channels on YouTube TV: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . Fox on YouTube TV? Yes.

More on YouTube TV:

YouTube TV It's easy to use, and easier to love. YouTube TV is in the Top 3 live-TV services in the U.S., and it's easy to see why. TNT also is available in the plan. YouTube TV $64.99 /mth Visit Site at YouTube TV

How to stream the Champions League Round of 16 on Bleacher Report Live

The other two games can be streamed on Bleacher Report Live (which is owned by Warner Media, which also owns TNT. Welcome to 2020.)

You've got three choices when it comes to a subscription:

Monthly at $9.99

Annually at $79.99

Or purchase the event (or in this case, game) for just $2.99

Bleacher Report Live Stream all the games online Bleacher Report Live is exactly what it sounds like — live sports as streamed on the Bleacher Report website. You can get the game for cheap, or go for a longer subscription. Visit Site

How to watch the UEFA Champions League in Canada

If you're of the Canadian persuasion, you can watch the final rounds of the UEFA Champions League on DAZN Canada. While those of us in the United States primarly know DAZN as a streaming service for boxing and MMA, it's actually full of other sports as well. And that includes football, and that means you can watch the Champions League games from Canada on DAZN.