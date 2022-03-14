BAFTA host Rebel Wilson reveals she lost weight to 'get more acting roles'

Rebel Wilson has spoken about her weight loss, as she took to the stage during the BAFTA film awards ceremony on Sunday 13 March.

The actress is most well known for her roles in comedy films such as Bridesmaids, Pitch Perfect and Jojo Rabbit, and has recently lost 77lbs after what she called "a year of health".

Speaking in her opening monologue, Rebel said: "I might look a bit different from the last time you guys saw me here.”

When asked about the reason for her weight loss, she joked: “Clearly it was to get the attention of Robert Pattinson. No seriously, it was to get more acting roles. I can now play the non-funny love interest in an Adam Sandler movie.”

Rebel Wilson's most recent role sees her playing cheerleader Stephanie Conway in Senior Year, which is releasing on Netflix on May 13. The film follows her character after she fell into a coma and 20 years later awakens and wants to return to high school to reclaim her status and become prom queen.

The gorge Rebel Wilson is definitely bringing all the drama with her incredible dress tonight 💙 #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/GnQnQANMy2March 13, 2022 See more

Speaking about choosing Rebel Wilson to host the BAFTAs this year, Amanda Berry OBE, Chief Executive of BAFTA said: "We are delighted to welcome Rebel Wilson as this year's host of the EE British Academy Film Awards. Rebel has stolen the show at several previous Film Awards, and we’re hugely excited to see her bring her fantastic charisma and humor to the whole show as we celebrate the very best in film."

It was a packed evening for film fans, as Rebel led the awards where the biggest names in film and TV came together to celebrate the past year, and we saw some big wins for films like Dune and The Power of the Dog.

Fans were obsessed with Shirley Bassey's performance, where she opened the show with a rendition of "Diamonds Are Forever", the theme from Sean Connery's sixth and final James Bond film.

The new Bond film was further celebrated when Lashana Lynch won Rising Star for her role as the new 007 in No Time to Die. The film was also awarded Best Editing.

If you missed the ceremony, it is now available to watch on-demand via BBC iPlayer.