'Bake Off' fans are ALL obsessing over the same Noel Fielding mystery

The Great British Bake Off fans are all obsessing over Noel's statement knitwear.

The Great British Bake Off 2021 arrived on our screens last night in all its sugar-coated glory, leaving fans around the country rejoicing... and also suddenly developing Tuesday evening cake cravings!

Viewers were treated to a brilliant first episode, full of comical openings, hilarious Matt Lucas jokes, and of course, plenty of baking disasters.

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith wasted no time in putting the twelve new bakers to the test asking them to make swiss roles, setting a technical challenge to bake malt loaf, while the showstopper saw bakers trying to create a "gravity defying" cake to wow the judges.

Fans can't get enough of Noel's jumper and have been trying to work out where he got it from. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Sadly Tom was the first baker to leave the tent after his showstopper failed to fit the bill, but as well as talking about how sad they were to see Tom leave the show, viewers were also talking on social media about Noel Fielding and his wardrobe choices.

Contestant Lizzie appeared to share Noel's love for smiley faces. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Fans could not get enough of Noel's smiley jumper and soon took to Twitter to share their thoughts and ask where Noel might have bought his statement knitwear...

i am once again asking where noel fielding got this jumper from pic.twitter.com/ytkDNYsu8nSeptember 21, 2021

I'm still thinking about Noel Fielding's jumper from last night's #GBBO ❤️September 22, 2021

another bake off, another 12 weeks of me frantically googling "where is Noel Fielding's jumper from?????????"September 21, 2021

Obsessed with Lizzie wearing sad faces and Noel Fielding wearing smiley faces 👀 #GBBO #BakeOff #GreatBritishBakeOff pic.twitter.com/zUUTofEuBcSeptember 21, 2021

Time for 10 weeks of swooning over Noel Fielding's jumpers and not laughing at Matt Lucas. I am here for it! #GBBO #BakeOff pic.twitter.com/BfS6qgdf2MSeptember 21, 2021

The mystery of where Noel got his jumper was soon solved by one eagle-eyed fan who noticed that it was from online retailer isawitfirst.com.

However, sadly for Noel fans, the jumper is already out of stock.

In case anyone else was wondering about Noel Fielding's jumper.. it's out of stock 🥲 #gbbo #bakeoff #isawitfirst pic.twitter.com/e3UVsfvER8September 21, 2021

With the first contestant already out, next week's The Great British Bake Off will see Biscuit Week hit the tent, putting the remaining 11 bakers to the challenge of making jammy dodgers.

But who will be star baker, and who will crumble under the pressure?

The Great British Bake Off airs Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4.