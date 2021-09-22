Trending

'Bake Off' fans are ALL obsessing over the same Noel Fielding mystery

The Great British Bake Off viewers can't get enough of presenter Noel Fielding's outfit choices.

The Great British Bake Off hosts, judges and bakers.
The Great British Bake Off fans are all obsessing over Noel's statement knitwear. (Image credit: ©Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions)

The Great British Bake Off 2021 arrived on our screens last night in all its sugar-coated glory, leaving fans around the country rejoicing... and also suddenly developing Tuesday evening cake cravings! 

Viewers were treated to a brilliant first episode, full of comical openings, hilarious Matt Lucas jokes, and of course, plenty of baking disasters. 

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith wasted no time in putting the twelve new bakers to the test asking them to make swiss roles, setting a technical challenge to bake malt loaf, while the showstopper saw bakers trying to create a "gravity defying" cake to wow the judges. 

Noel Fielding in The Great British Bake Off

Fans can't get enough of Noel's jumper and have been trying to work out where he got it from.  (Image credit: Channel 4)

Sadly Tom was the first baker to leave the tent after his showstopper failed to fit the bill, but as well as talking about how sad they were to see Tom leave the show, viewers were also talking on social media about Noel Fielding and his wardrobe choices.

Noel Fielding in The Great British Bake Off

Contestant Lizzie appeared to share Noel's love for smiley faces.  (Image credit: Channel 4)

Fans could not get enough of Noel's smiley jumper and soon took to Twitter to share their thoughts and ask where Noel might have bought his statement knitwear...

The mystery of where Noel got his jumper was soon solved by one eagle-eyed fan who noticed that it was from online retailer isawitfirst.com

However, sadly for Noel fans, the jumper is already out of stock.  

See more

With the first contestant already out, next week's The Great British Bake Off will see Biscuit Week hit the tent, putting the remaining 11 bakers to the challenge of making jammy dodgers. 

But who will be star baker, and who will crumble under the pressure? 

The Great British Bake Off airs Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4. 