Bake Off: The Professionals fans are all saying the same thing about new host Stacey Solomon

Bake Off: The Professionals welcomed a new host as Stacey Solomon joined Liam Charles to present the Channel 4 competition series and fans were impressed.

During this week's episode of Bake Off: The Professionals, the pro bakers were tasked with creating 36 individual cakes and then creating a sculpture out of treacle tart that had to taste as good as it looks, so it was no easy task!

Stacey was on hand to provide some comments and light relief, alongside Liam where the two seemed to click instantly, with many of the jokes being around Stacey's newness to the job.

She was also joking around with the bakers, such as asking them if they wanted her to "look after" a lone piece of chocolate that hadn't been slotted into their tasty creation, so she seemed right at home in the professional kitchen.

In addition to this, Stacey was very curious about the correct pronunciation of French words and joking around about shaving her head so she'd look more like previous host Tom Allen.

So far, fans seem impressed with Stacey's addition to the team, which has seen her taken aback by some of pastry chef and judge Cherish Finden's harsh comments and critiques.

One fan called her an "inspired choice" while others were pleased to see a new take on the usual presenting style which differed from what fans were used to.

Stacey Solomon is a truly inspired choice of host. I am already obsessed. #gbbo #BakeOffTheProfessionals pic.twitter.com/6q49b43OjDMay 24, 2022 See more

Such a refreshing change to have Stacey Solomon presenting #GBBO #bakeofftheprofessionalsMay 24, 2022 See more

Love Stacey. I'm so happy #GBBO is back. #BakeOffTheProfessionalsMay 24, 2022 See more

Loving #bakeofftheprofessionals, and loving Stacey too xMay 24, 2022 See more

Writing on Instagram ahead of her Bake Off debut, Stacey said: "I can finally say the reason I have been going off and filming every few weeks is because I am going to be presenting Bake Off: The Professionals this year.

"I was so excited when they asked me and we filmed a couple of episodes and it’s just been so much fun. Everyone is so lovely and I basically just count them in and say ready steady go and then eat cake all day, it's such a cool job, I love it so much and am just so excited for it."

Sadly we said goodbye to Emanuele & Mariola after the tough challenges, when they faced a mishap with their creation and it cracked and fell to pieces, resulting in them being eliminated from the competition.

Bake Off: The Professionals airs Tuesday nights at 9pm on Channel 4 and All4.