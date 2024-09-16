BBC announces huge news about the future of comedy Daddy Issues

Daddy Issues starring Aimee Lou Wood and David Morrissey is set to return for a second series on BBC Three and iPlayer.

The news that the hilarious comedy series has been renewed by the BBC was announced today, Monday, September 16, following the huge success of Daddy Issues season 1, which has become the biggest show for BBC Three since 2022.

From dating disasters and failed romances to toxic friendships and messy family dynamics, this big-hearted story about a father and daughter has captured the hearts of the nation, and now a second season means we will get to see what happens next in Gemma and Malcolm's world of parenting.

Set in Stockport, the first series saw Gemma (Aimee Lou Wood) discover she’s pregnant after a random hook-up, but with her sister Catherine (Sharon Rooney) in prison and her mum Davina (Susan Lynch) travelling around the world to find herself, Gemma had no choice but to turn to her hapless father Malcolm (David Morrissey) for support.

The end of the series saw Gemma going into labour at Rita's (Sarah Hadland) salon, then giving birth to baby Sadie with friends Cherry (Taj Atwal) and Xander (Arian Nik) by her side. Meanwhile, Malcolm rushed to make it to the hospital in time, with toxic friend Derek (David Fynn) in tow. But a face from the past could change everything for them.

Jon Petrie, Director of BBC Comedy says of the new series: “We’re delighted to play midwife to a second series of Daddy Issues. Danielle Ward’s razor-sharp scripts and the dream pairing of Aimee Lou Wood and David Morrissey have struck a chord with viewers and we can’t wait to see Gemma and Malcolm take the first steps on their parenting/grand-parenting journey.”



Aimee Lou Wood as Gemma in Daddy Issues. (Image credit: BBC)

Cast members Aimee Lou Wood and David Morrissey are also thrilled at the prospect of finding out what happens next for Gemma and Malcolm now that baby Sadie is in the world.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Aimee said of the news: “Daddy Issues is the most fun I’ve ever had on a job and I can’t wait to do it again! I’m so excited to see what Danielle has cooking for Malcolm, Gemma, Sadie and the gang. I just know it’s going to be hilarious and heart-melting.”

David added: “I’m delighted to be doing another series of Daddy Issues. Working with Aimee was a dream, and Danielle’s writing is so funny and heartwarming! Can’t wait!"

You can stream Daddy Issues season 1 on BBC iPlayer now.