BBC Breakfast presenter Carol Kirkwood announces huge news on live TV

BBC Breakfast’s Carol Kirkwood has announced she is engaged to her long-term partner, who has not publicly been named.

During a segment from the Chelsea Flower Show 2022, Carol Kirkwood was congratulated on her engagement by her fellow presenters Sally Nugent and Jon Kay, who commented on her new engagement ring.

Sally opened the conversation by saying: "I’m a little bit concerned about you this morning. I don’t know how you’re managing to stand up with that giant rock on your left hand, Carol."

To which Carol replied: "Oh that one, thank you Sal. It is rather nice, I got engaged."

Sally was then quick to congratulate her, adding: "Congratulations from all of us, it’s the happiest news, we are so so delighted, congratulations. Can we confirm to the nation what’s happened?"

Carol then said: "Oh thank you, yes, I think you just have Sal! Yes, I got engaged, we got engaged when we were on holiday, so it’s lovely news and we’re both thrilled. So, thank you!"

"We went out for a picnic…then out came a ring" 💍@carolkirkwood is giving #BBCBreakfast all the details on her engagement 🥰

Jon asked about how the engagement happened, saying "was it a formal, one-knee kind of thing?" to which Carol replied: "Yes, it was! We went out for a picnic, I had absolutely no idea, the weather was glorious and we were sitting chatting, my other half was nervous and was fumbling in his pocket and then out came a ring!"

Carol also quipped that she thought her partner was "joking", adding: “I thought he was joking actually, I didn’t believe him to start with! But it was lovely, it was quite romantic."

Carol's colleague and fellow Strictly Come Dancing alumni Dan Walker led the congratulations on Twitter, writing: "Carol Kirkwood is the best of us. Delighted she has found someone who can handle her headlock hugs Congratulations Carol If you get married live on #BBCBreakfast can I come back for a one off?"



Carol Kirkwood is the best of us. Delighted she has found someone who can handle her headlock hugs 😂Congratulations Carol 😍If you get married live on #BBCBreakfast can I come back for a one off? 😂@carolkirkwood

While not much is known about Carol’s personal life, the BBC Breakfast presenter explained why she called him a "secret boyfriend" while promoting her book. She revealed: “He’s only a secret boyfriend because I never talk about him.

"I always feel that through my job, I put myself in the public eye and am very happy, but my partner and my family and my friends haven’t, so I’m hugely respectful of their privacy."