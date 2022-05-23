RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2022 — times, presenters, displays and highlights to look out for

RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2022— Monty Don, Joe Swift and Sophie Raworth are among the presenters this year.

RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2022 is the most prestigious gardening event in the calendar and it’s back in all its full floral glory.

The event was scaled down and held virtually in 2019 because of the pandemic, and in 2020 it was moved to autumn for the first time in its 108 history because of previous lockdowns.

This year, the much-loved event is resuming its springtime slot and will run for six days from Tuesday, May 24 to Saturday, May 28.

Here we tell you everything you need to know and get some highlights to look out for from Gardener's World favourite and seven-time Chelsea gold-medal winner, Adam Frost who is amongst this year's presenters.

RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2022 — when does coverage begin?

The coverage will begin on Sunday, May 22 at 6pm on BBC One with a one-hour launch show when presenters Sophie Raworth and Joe Swift give viewers an exclusive sneak peek of the show gardens and exhibits before the grounds are open to the public.

Joe Swift and Sophie Raworth will give viewers a sneak peek on Sunday 22 May at 6pm on BBC One. (Image credit: BBC)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2022 —Who are this year’s presenters?

There will be a host of green-fingered gardening experts on presenting duties including Carol Klein, Monty Don, Rachel de Thame, Arit Anderson, Adam Frost, Mark Lane, Toby Buckland, James Wong, Nick Bailey and Frances Tophill.

Gardener's World favourite and seven-time Chelsea gold-medal winner, Adam Frost, is one of this year's expert presenters. (Image credit: BBC)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2022 — Will there be daytime coverage as well as evening coverage?

Yes there certainly will be. There will be two programmes per day capturing all the buzz. Daytime coverage begins on BBC One at 3.45pm on Monday, May 23.

Nicki Chapman and Angellica Bell will be across the daytime presenting and will be sharing highlights, meeting celebrity guests and exploring some of the live demonstrations.

Monty Don and Joe Swift will be at the helm for the evening coverage, which is on each day from 8pm on BBC Two.

Angellica Bell and Nicki Chapman will be presenting daytime coverage of the show. (Image credit: BBC)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2022 — What will Monty Don and Joe Swift be up to?

Monty and Joe will be meeting some of Chelsea’s team of experts to review the show-stopping gardens and stand-out floral exhibits.

There will also be a chance for viewers to get involved from home with the ‘Ask Monty and Joe’ segment each day in which people can ask the expert pair anything relating to the show and get gardening advice and tips.

Green-fingered experts, Monty Don and Joe Swift, will be on hand to answer viewers' questions. (Image credit: BBC)

Which celebrities will be making an appearance?

Celebs popping up amidst the foliage and sharing their love of all things Chelsea include Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp and his wife Shirlie.

Queen of baking Mary Berry, paralympian JJ Chalmers and TV presenter Chris Bavin will all be joining the regular team of presenters to share their love of gardening.

RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2022 — What are some of the highlights to look out for?

This year’s show will mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with an array of decorative displays, including a sculptural portrait of Her Majesty made from purple flowers.

Designed by renowned florist Simon Lycett, the silhouette will be covered with an assortment of native British-grown tree branches and 70 terracotta pots planted with Lily of the Valley, one of the Queen’s favourite plants that featured in her Coronation bouquet.

There will be spectacular floral displays at this year's RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2022. (Image credit: BBC)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2022 — What gardens will be on display?

There will be 39 gardens this year, each featuring the latest trends and cutting-edge ideas in garden designs. Categories include the Show Gardens, Container Gardens, Sanctuary Gardens, Balcony Gardens and there is a new category this year, All About Plants, which champions the positive impact of plants on mental health, community and industry.

Gardener’s World presenter and seven-time Chelsea gold-medal winner, Adam Frost says, “It’s fantastic that there will be so many gardens this year. It’s like we’re going back to the vintage years. Last year’s event was scaled down and took place in September because of the pandemic, so this year it’s going to be extra exciting. It’s going to be one huge bonanza.”

Crowds will be flocking to the world's most famous flower show at Chelsea. (Image credit: BBC)

Any new gardening talents we should be looking out for in 2022?

Adam Frost says one to watch is Tayshan Hayden-Smith who is one of the gardeners on BBC show Your Garden Made Perfect. "I'm particularly looking forward to seeing the garden created by Tayshan", says Adam. "He started a community garden at Grenfell Tower following the terrible fire in 2017. This will be Tayshan's first time at Chelsea. He's creating a garden about the Mangrove Nine, who were black activists, and his themes are race and injustice. He's only a young lad and I can't wait to see what he creates."

Will the famous Pavilion be back?

Yes, RHS Chelsea’s Great Pavilion will be filled with the sights and scenes of spring with some of the world’s finest growers and nurseries offering impressive displays and expert advice. Charismatic expert and presenter Carol Klein will be bringing viewers all the lowdown from the pavilion.

Adam Frost says, “The Pavilion is wonderful. We’ve got so many awesome nurseries in this country, small and large and they will all be showing their wares. I’m always lucky enough to be there early in the morning and the scent in there is just amazing. It will stay with you for the rest of your life. One of my favourite parts of Chelsea is walking through that marquee.”