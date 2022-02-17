BBC confirms 'Casualty' and 'Holby City' schedule shake up — here's why

'Casualty' and 'Holby City' will air at different times at the end of the month.

Casualty and Holby City will see some big scheduling changes at the end of the month, as episodes are being moved due to the FA Cup live football matches.

For Casualty fans, two brand-new episodes will air on Saturday, Feb. 26 in a special double bill on BBC1. The first episode airs at 8:40pm with the second following at 9:20pm.

We already know a lot is coming up, as Casualty has teased 'roller coaster' plots during their dramatic new spring trailer, which will see characters forced to make some big decisions.

Loretta Preece, Casualty's Series Producer has revealed: "It’s a season full of adrenaline and betrayal as well as love, friendship, and tenderness."

Upcoming storylines include Robyn making a decision about her unexpected pregnancy, Luka getting targeted by a predator, and Matthew’s past trauma returning to haunt him, which also puts a strain on his relationship with Stevie.

Fans will be getting their Holby City episode a day early at the end of the month due to football fixtures. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Holby City won't air in its typical Tuesday night slot on Tuesday, Mar. 1. Instead, it will be airing a day earlier, on Monday, Feb. 28 at 8:30pm, right before This is Going to Hurt at 9:15pm.

Instead, the FA Cup match between Middlesbrough and Tottenham Hotspur will air live during Holby's usual slot on BBC1, with coverage between 7:30pm and 10pm.

Sadly for Holby City fans, there's only a limited amount of episodes left after news that the show would end after 23 years on the air. But it looks like there's plenty of drama ahead to keep fans entertained, as it heads towards its grand finale.

Recently, we've seen Henrik pluck up the courage to ask Russ on a date, and Jac Naylor struggling with her secret brain tumor. But so far we don't know what the future holds for these fan favourites, as well as many of the other beloved soap residents.

Casualty airs on Saturdays on BBC1, while Holby City normally airs on Tuesdays on BBC1. Episodes are also available on-demand via BBC iPlayer.