BBC thriller explodes on Netflix's Top 10 list — and you can't watch it on BBC iPlayer

The Capture, a conspiracy thriller series starring Holliday Grainger, has shot into the Netflix most-watched chart in the UK.

Ironically despite being a BBC thriller, The Capture isn't currently available on BBC iPlayer, meaning Netflix is the place to watch it and therefore perhaps explaining why it's become such a big hit. At 6 in the chart, it's even above heavy hitters like Missing You, Squid Game season 3 and American Primeval.

Holliday Grainger and Callum Turner star in The Capture (Image credit: BBC)

"It's the best series I've watched" tweeted one Netflix viewer. While another said they’d "binged watched" it and it "didn't dissaspoint".

The series follows British soldier Shaun Emery (Masters of the Air's Callum Turner) who's thrilled when his conviction for a murder in Afghanistan is overturned due to flawed video evidence. However, before Shaun can get back to normal life with his six-year-old daughter, CCTV footage emerges of him kidnapping someone on the streets of London, and he finds himself once again fighting for his freedom. Investigating Shaun's case is ambitious young DI Rachel Carey (Grainger), who's stunned when Shaun claims the video footage is fake and he's being framed. But is he telling the truth?

"Carey has been fast-tracked through the ranks and is the senior investigating officer. With Shaun already quite famous for his past, she knows that this could be career-defining for her and initially she thinks it's an open-and-shut case," Holliday told us at the time.

"But when she starts digging, she isn't so sure and she pursues leads that hit on a conspiracy organized by some very dangerous people. She has a strong moral compass and wants to serve justice, but what if it affects her career?"

Bodyguard is also on Netflix rather than BBC iPlayer (Image credit: BBC)

Both seasons of The Capture are available on Netflix and excitingly for anyone enjoying it the BBC is working on a third season. Perhaps the BBC allowed Netflix to have the rights for The Capture to get people excited for the third series.

Netflix continues to be a wonderful place to enjoy great BBC dramas that are no longer available to watch on iPlayer. Monster hit thriller Bodyguard, starring Richard Madden and Keeley Hawes, is on Netflix currently. The same goes forThe Hour, Ben Whishaw's stylish 1950s period drama set in a newsroom.

So, next time you want to find a great BBC drama and can't see it on iPlayer, we suggest checking Netflix out.

The Capture is on Netflix in the UK now.