‘Being James Bond’ doc to stream on Apple TV ahead of ‘No Time to Die’

It’s taken longer than initially expected thanks to multiple delays, but Daniel Craig’s tenure as James Bond will come to an end with the release of No Time to Die on Oct. 8 (Sept. 30 in the U.K.). Before that, MGM has one more surprise for Bond fans via a new documentary, Being James Bond, which will serve as reflection on Craig’s 15 years as 007 and is set to stream on the Apple TV app for free from Sept. 7-Oct. 7.

Craig first played James Bond in 2006’s Casino Royale and immediately reinvigorated the franchise. His other outings as the suave super spy included Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre and the upcoming No Time to Die. Casino Royale and Skyfall are widely considered among two of the best Bond films to date.

Being James Bond is a 45-minute film that will have Craig and Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson candidly discuss his time as James Bond, as well as show never-before-seen archival footage from all of his five James Bond films, including No Time to Die.

“Daniel has just taken this, the character, the series, the whole thing, to a place that is so … extraordinary. And so emotionally satisfying,” said Broccoli in a quote provided from Being James Bond.

The documentary was directed by Baillie Walsh.

Being James Bond will be available to rent and stream for free in more than 30 countries and regions exclusively on the Apple TV app. Consumers can access the Apple TV app on iPhones, iPads, Apple TV units, iPod touch, Macs, a multitude of smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Sony, Vizio, TCL), Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, as well as PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles.

The Apple TV app is different from the company’s Apple TV Plus streaming service, though you can access Apple TV Plus through the Apple TV app.