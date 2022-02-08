Ben Whishaw addresses rumours that he's the next Doctor Who

Ben Whishaw responded to rumours that he'll be the next Time Lord in Doctor Who during an appearance on Lorraine, and fans will no doubt be disappointed by his very concrete response.

There's been plenty of speculation about who might be replacing Jodie Whittaker when her version of the iconic character regenerates in the Spring, and now we can rule out Ben after he revealed he had not auditioned for the role.

Speaking to host Lorraine Kelly, the actor simply said: "I’m definitely not Doctor Who. I haven’t auditioned for Doctor Who."

But there are still plenty of theories out there, and hopefully, we won't have long to wait until the big reveal to find out who is the next Doctor. With so many possiblities out there, we'll just have to be patient!

In addition to the Doctor Who discussions, Ben also spoke about his role as Q in latest BAFTA-nominated James Bond film No Time To Die, and whether or not he'd be revisiting it further down the line.

But his future on the franchise is looking uncertain, as he revealed: "I actually have no idea, they’re very secretive! They don’t tell you."

Later on in the interview, Ben was praised by Lorraine for not being typecast, as he's currently playing the role of Adam Kay, in a series based on his book This is Going to Hurt. The series is available from today (8 Feb.) on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer.

Responding to this, he said: "It’s amazing that you would feel that — I’ve tried to make that the case. It’s not always easy but it’s good to do things that push you and challenge you and you’ve never done before, which was the case with this show."

Ben added: "I had the best time making it, we’d just been in lockdown immediately before it and I think everyone was just so delighted to be back on a film set with one another again. There was this sort of exhilaration which I haven’t felt in a long time."

Lorraine airs weekdays at 9am on ITV. This is Going to Hurt is available on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer from Tuesday 8 Feb.