Beyond Paradise cancelled tonight as BBC moves drama

Beyond Paradise has been cancelled from its regular Friday night slot tonight by the BBC.

The Death in Paradise spin-off has been a huge hit for the broadcaster, as it follows DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) working and living in Devon.

However, fans will have to wait for episode four as BBC One has given over its entire evening schedule to Comic Relief 2023 [donate here (opens in new tab)].

David Tennant, Zoe Ball, Paddy McGuinness, Joel Dommett and AJ Odudu host the charity event which will include a Ghosts sketch featuring Kylie Minogue and Baldrick reading a Blackadder bedtime story.

Beyond Paradise meantime looks likely to have more twists ahead, especially with the introduction of Martha’s ex fiancee Archie Hughes (Jamie Bamber). Is Humphrey right to be worried about Archie? Do we trust him? What's his game?!

Jamie Bamber as Archie Hughes in Beyond Paradise (Image credit: BBC)

Episode four will be shown on Friday, March 24 at 8 pm on BBC One.

It sees reports of strange lights in the sky above North Farm, which lead ramblers to a newly appeared crop circle where they find an unidentified man's body. Humphrey finds himself at pains to suppress conspiracy theorists speculating about alien involvement while methodically pursuing the case.

Meanwhile, Martha's restaurant is reviewed by an influential food critic as she misses an important IVF appointment and makes an important decision regarding plans to start a family.

Beyond Paradise has proved so popular there's even talk of a further Death in Paradise spin-off, featuring the return of DI Jack Mooney (Ardal O'Hanlon). We're also at some point expecting a Beyond Paradise / Death in Paradise crossover episode, although that's not been officially announced yet.

There have certainly been nods to Death in Paradise, notably Humphrey naming the duck that visits his boat Selwyn, after his former boss, Commissioner Selwyn Patterson. We're not entirely convinced the Commissioner would be pleased to discover Humphrey had named a duck after him!

Both Beyond Paradise and Death in Paradise are available for catch-up on BBC iPlayer.