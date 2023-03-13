Death in Paradise's DI Jack Mooney could get his own spin-off

Death in Paradise could get a second spin-off, this time starring Ardal O'Hanlon, following the success of Beyond Paradise, it's been revealed.

Beyond Paradise is already shaping up to be a huge hit for the BBC, with Kris Marshall returning as DI Humphrey Goodman, who's swapped Saint Marie for Devon.

Now, the show's executive producer, Tim Key, has revealed that he's keen to make a further spin-off with Ardal O’Hanlon returning as DI Jack Mooney.

"Humphrey seemed like the obvious place to start but I really hope we can do something with Ardal O’Hanlon, who played DI Jack Mooney,” Tim told The Sun (opens in new tab).

"Ardal is the most talented, wonderful human being I've ever worked with. We'd work with him again in a heartbeat."

Ardal was the third star to play the leading cop on Saint Marie, following on from Ben Miller’s DI Richard Poole and Kris Marshall’s Humphrey.

Jack Mooney came to Saint Marie following the death of his wife. He initially went over with his daughter Siobhan. Siobhan then returned to the UK and Jack enjoyed his time on the island. He started a relationship with Anna, but realized he hadn’t truly gotten over his wife. Jack eventually quit the Saint Marie police force, feeling that his daughter needed him back.

With Jack’s Irish roots, perhaps any spin-off could be set in Ireland? Death in Paradise fans would certainly welcome a spin-off seeing the return of Jack. He was a very popular character, notably tougher on the baddies than some of the other detectives.

Following the success of Beyond Paradise, it looks like the Death in Paradise universe will expand again. And a Jack spin-off would surely be irresistible?! Plus it would also open up the possibility of more characters from the main show making cameos. Surely it's only a matter of time before DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little), Jack and Humphrey meet up again?

Meanwhile, Beyond Paradise continues on BBC One on Friday evenings.