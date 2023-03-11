Beyond Paradise fans thrilled by Death In Paradise 'Easter egg'!

Beyond Paradise fans were thrilled in last night's episode when there was a nod to Humphrey's past role in Saint Marie!

DI Humphrey Goodman was, of course, once employed on the sun-soaked island that features in Death In Paradise.

And now he and fiancee Martha Lloyd have moved to Devon to start a new life.

So far things have been, well, up and down.

In the very first episode, Martha miscarried the couple's longed-for baby.

And in the second, she teamed up with her rather handsome ex, Archie, to launch her new business.

While in last night's show, Archie and Humphrey went for a pretty awkward beer together.

Martha and Humphrey have started a new life in Devon (Image credit: BBC)

But as far as police work goes, Humphrey's unconventional approach is winning!

In last night's episode, he cracked the case of a valuable painting that had gone missing from a locked room, guarded by PC Kelby Hartford.

But while viewers are loving the way the crimes are solved with the police officers being shown in flashbacks to the action, it was something else that really got everyone talking.

A duck.

Humphrey named the duck, Selwyn (Image credit: BBC)

In episode one, Humphrey bought a boat for him and Martha to live on that came with its own resident duck.

And in last night's show, Humphrey gave their new boatmate a name.

Selwyn.

Selwyn is the commissioner in Saint Marie (Image credit: BBC / Red Panet Pictures / Denis Guyenon)

Death In Paradise fans will know that Selwyn is the name of the commissioner on Saint Marie, head of the Royal Saint Marie Police Force and Humphrey's former boss.

Viewers loved the little callback to Humphrey's former life!

Though some wondered if Selwyn would get to hear about his namesake and how he'd feel about it!

Loved tonight's episode of @BeyondPOfficial 🔍! I wonder how the commissioner is gonna feel about an animal being named after him? 🤣🤣 #BeyondParadise #murdermystery #mystery #britishmysteryMarch 11, 2023 See more

The commissioner finding out Humphrey named his duck after him #beyondparadise pic.twitter.com/tupghfgFGCMarch 10, 2023 See more

#BeyondParadiseWe all need a duck called Selwyn. Love that Easter egg and loving @BeyondPOfficial pic.twitter.com/HspDfZHpPLMarch 10, 2023 See more

In Death In Paradise the police officers have had the companionship of Harry the Lizard - an extremely realistic CGI reptile - since way back in series one.

And Beyond Paradise fans are pleased Humphrey's got a new animal friend!

@DIPHarryLizard meet Selwyn the duck. #BeyondParadise pic.twitter.com/EYk4I1dC4TMarch 11, 2023 See more

Selwyn the Duck 😁 #BeyondParadiseMarch 11, 2023 See more

Selwyn Duck!!!! #BeyondParadise pic.twitter.com/dVHWO2qlb3March 10, 2023 See more

But though Humphrey and Martha seemed happy at the end of the episode, with Martha having decided to try IVF again, there could be trouble ahead.

Archie asked Humphrey in a very pointed way if he was worried about Martha and him working together.

Does Archie still have feelings for his ex?

Beyond Paradise isn't on next Friday as it is Comic Relief, but it returns on Friday, March 24 at 8pm on BBC One. See our TV Guide for more information.