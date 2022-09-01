What was this week's Big Brother house meeting about?

What has so-far been simmering on social media and the live feeds has finally boiled over on Big Brother season 24, prompting a tense house meeting involving houseguest Kyle Capener and his alliance strategy.

But first, a look at who's won the golden power of veto this week. On Sunday night's episode, HOH Turner nominated Brittany and Taylor for eviction, but assured both that they weren't his actual target—three-time HOH winner Michael Bruner was.

Securing standings for both himself and his final-two ally Brittany lit a fire under Michael's behind to win the POV comp this week and while it was neck-and-neck there for a second with Turner during the classic slip-and-slide challenge, Michael came out the victor and won his fifth POV of the season. "I was probably going to go home if I didn't win this to save myself," Michael said.

"I'm really happy for him but I'm also a little nervous because he's probably going to use the veto on Brittany," Taylor said. That meant that Turner had to name someone as a replacement nominee. "This is not the way I wanted my week to go," Turner said.

Turner was considering putting up Monte as a replacement, but Michael had a different plan. He and Brittany strategized that now was the opportune time to throw Kyle under the bus to keep all four of his "Big Brochella" housemates safe.

"I think it's important for people to know about what Kyle has been saying to us," Michael said, referring to comments Kyle had previously made about creating an alliance à la last season's The Cookout alliance with Brittany, Michael and Turner, which would exclude players of color. Producers showed a flashback to Kyle telling Michael and Brittany earlier: “I’m sorry, but after The Cookout uniting under one common cause, which was race… it has to play into my thought process moving forward in the game.”

"I want to take this information to Monte and Taylor. I know that this directly involves the two of them," Michael said. "We can present this information to people in the house, especially Turner, and maybe get Kyle out this week."

Michael and Brittany first talked it through to Monte and Taylor, who were troubled by the news. "This is one of the last things I expected to hear this morning," Monte said. "To me, it's sad to hear that Kyle would propose that. At this point, I don't even think I really have an option to work with The Pound because this definitely changes things."

Monte and Taylor gave them the go-ahead to alert the other housemates, so they tell Alyssa, Turner and Terrance. "If this is true, then I'm just disappointed," said Alyssa, who has been in a showmance with Kyle all season. "That's not something that I would want to be a part of at all."

For his part, Kyle sensed that something was amiss in the house, so Alyssa gave him the heads up. "A race thing is what they're pitching that I was saying?" Kyle replied. "Alyssa, this is bigger than the game. This is life... this is life-changing. Like, what do I do? That's not true at all." He tried to go to the HOH room to talk to Turner but Michael and Brittany were still in there, so we end the episode with Kyle in tears in the Diary Room. It goes without saying that Thursday night's eviction episode is sure to be a doozy.

