Blake Shelton shares The Voice season 23 will be the end of the road

Blake Shelton is riding off into the sunset. The last remaining original judge on The Voice announced that next season marks the end of the road for him after over 12 years with the show. Shelton is currently serving as a judge on The Voice season 22 .

"I’ve been wrestling with this for a while," he wrote in a message on Instagram, "and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after next season."

NBC announced that longtime judge Kelly Clarkson is returning to the series in 2023 along with Shelton, and they’ll be joined by two new hosts, Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan.

Shelton has been with the series from the beginning, notching eight wins over the years. Fifteen of his artists have reached the top of the charts on iTunes. While using his track record as a reason for contestants to pick him as their coach has been a running joke over the years, it’s a record that has yet to be beaten and that says a lot.

After thanking The Voice team for their hard work over the past 12 years, Shelton acknowledged the relationships he’s built. "I’ve made lifelong bonds with Carson [Daly] and every single one of my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife Gwen Stefani!"

Shelton and Stefani met in 2015 while filming the show’s ninth season. They bonded while going through divorces at the time, then their relationship went public. They got engaged in 2020 and married in 2021. Over the years they’ve collaborated on several projects, including the holiday hit "You Make it Feel Like Christmas."

"I have to give a huge shout out to the singers — the 'Voices,' who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach," he continued. He closed his statement by acknowledging the fans and their support over the years. “It would not happen without you!”

Though Shelton already has a lot on his plate between writing and recording music, performing and touring, not to mention supporting Stefani’s projects, there’s no question that Shelton will always have a spinning seat available should he desire to return to The Voice in the future.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC, and new episodes are available to stream next day on Peacock.