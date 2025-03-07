Bob Mortimer is on Would I Lie to You? tonight: did he blow up a caravan?

Bob Mortimer is making one of his spectacular appearances on Would I Lie to You? tonight [Friday, March 7].

Yes, the 65-year-old comedian is appearing in the latest edition of the hugely popular panel show at 8 pm this evening on BBC One and you really don't want to miss it.

Bob is on Lee's team again (Image credit: BBC)

"Bob's back," declares host Rob Brydon and you know 30 minutes of pure comedy gold will ensue. Tonight his stories involve blowing up a caravan and a friend's request to help him film a wedding. Is he telling the truth? How can anyone possibly tell?! Also featuring in the episode along with team captains David Mitchell and Lee Mack are Sara Davies, Chris Ramsey and Michelle de Swarte.

Not all of Bob's stories are true of course but a fair amount of them are. Here are just some of his stories (we won’t spoil it by saying which ones are true or not in case you’ve not seen them).

Bob's Would I Lie to You? stories

Bob Mortimer: "For the past fifteen years, I have performed my own dentistry." | Would I Lie To You? - YouTube Watch On

Bob claims he can break an apple in half using his hands.

Growing up Bob says he played a game called theft and shrubbery with his friends including Gary Chessman — a lad with a big head who they dubbed a "Sniper's dream". The game involved walking slowly up to someone's window while saying: "We do beg your pardon, but we're in your garden". You then run off when spotted.

Bob claims following advice from singer Chris Rea, he always cracks an egg into his bath. "I've done it for 20 years".

And, a personal favourite, Bob insists that for the past 15 years, he's performed his own dentistry. "I don't do extractions. I do fillings, crown replacements, I repair bridges… I do have a drill I use."

Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse in Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing (Image credit: BBC)

Bob has now been on the show many times and every time it just seems to get funnier. Indeed at 12 appearances Bob is actually the show's most regular guest and it's easy to see why they keep inviting him back. So expect plenty of madness. Outside of Would I Lie to You? Bob has been enjoying lots of success with his series, Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing, which our writer described as his ultimate tv treat.

Would I Lie to You? continues on Friday, March 7 at 9 pm on BBC One. You can catch up with old episodes via BBC iPlayer. You can also watch Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing on BBC iPlayer.