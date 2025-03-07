Bob Mortimer is on Would I Lie to You? tonight: did he blow up a caravan?
Can poor David Mitchell work out if Bob's telling the truth?
Bob Mortimer is making one of his spectacular appearances on Would I Lie to You? tonight [Friday, March 7].
Yes, the 65-year-old comedian is appearing in the latest edition of the hugely popular panel show at 8 pm this evening on BBC One and you really don't want to miss it.
"Bob's back," declares host Rob Brydon and you know 30 minutes of pure comedy gold will ensue. Tonight his stories involve blowing up a caravan and a friend's request to help him film a wedding. Is he telling the truth? How can anyone possibly tell?! Also featuring in the episode along with team captains David Mitchell and Lee Mack are Sara Davies, Chris Ramsey and Michelle de Swarte.
Not all of Bob's stories are true of course but a fair amount of them are. Here are just some of his stories (we won’t spoil it by saying which ones are true or not in case you’ve not seen them).
Bob's Would I Lie to You? stories
- Bob claims he can break an apple in half using his hands.
- Growing up Bob says he played a game called theft and shrubbery with his friends including Gary Chessman — a lad with a big head who they dubbed a "Sniper's dream". The game involved walking slowly up to someone's window while saying: "We do beg your pardon, but we're in your garden". You then run off when spotted.
- Bob claims following advice from singer Chris Rea, he always cracks an egg into his bath. "I've done it for 20 years".
- And, a personal favourite, Bob insists that for the past 15 years, he's performed his own dentistry. "I don't do extractions. I do fillings, crown replacements, I repair bridges… I do have a drill I use."
Bob has now been on the show many times and every time it just seems to get funnier. Indeed at 12 appearances Bob is actually the show's most regular guest and it's easy to see why they keep inviting him back. So expect plenty of madness. Outside of Would I Lie to You? Bob has been enjoying lots of success with his series, Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing, which our writer described as his ultimate tv treat.
Would I Lie to You? continues on Friday, March 7 at 9 pm on BBC One. You can catch up with old episodes via BBC iPlayer. You can also watch Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing on BBC iPlayer.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
The BBC has the best comedy I've watched in years - and it's just been renewed for a second season
The British Soap Awards 2025: host, location and everything we know