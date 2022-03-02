Brad Pitt fights to stay alive in first 'Bullet Train' trailer

All aboard to watch the first trailer for Brad Pitt’s new movie Bullet Train, a potential action blockbuster that is going to be released exclusively in movie theaters on July 15. This first look at the highly-anticipated 2022 movie showcases a stylish, comedic and star-studded brawl that will be right at home on the big screen.

Bullet Train is directed by Deadpool 2 and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw helmer David Leitch, with a script by Zak Olkewicz based on Kôtarô Isaka’s novel. The movie follows five assassins aboard a fast moving train who find out their missions all have something in common. In addition to Brad Pitt, Bullet Train stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Sandra Bullock, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon, Joey King, Logan Lerman, Hiroyuki Sanada, Andrea Muñoz and rapper Bad Bunny.

Watch the first trailer for Bullet Train directly below.

You immediately get the fun tone that Bullet Train is going for with the quiet car sequence that opens the trailer, which is then followed up with plenty of impressive action and bread crumbs pointing to the larger mystery at hand.

An impressive tidbit about the action that you see in the Bullet Train trailer: the movie’s second-unit director and stund coordinator Greg Rementer told Vulture in 2021 that the Oscar-winner Pitt (who won his gold statue for playing a stuntman in Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood) did most of his own stunts in the movie.

“Brad did 95% of his physical stunts — the fighting,” Rementer said in the Vulture piece. “He’s like a natural-born athlete. He really got in there.”

Fans will have to wait for Bullet Train to arrive on July 15, however, but they will be able to see Brad Pitt before that. Bullet Train will actually be the second movie that Brad Pitt stars in this year, and second with Sandra Bullock, as the actor will also appear in The Lost City, which hits movies theaters on March 25.