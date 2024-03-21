Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan 'bouncing off the walls with excitement' over season 3

Bridgerton season 3 thrusts Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) into the spotlight, and the star has just teased what to expect from the new series of the hit Netflix period drama.

Appearing on BBC's The One Show on Wednesday, Nicola revealed that she'd just recently watched some of the new season, and it left her "bouncing off the walls with excitement".

After briefly discussing her new Channel 4 drama, Big Mood, host Lauren Laverne asked whether things would be taking a more positive turn for Penelope this time around. In response, Coughlan was full of praise for the new installment and hinted that things could be set to change for her character in a big way.

"She's always having a terrible time", Coughlan joked, before adding: "It's a very action-packed season, I got to some last night. We'd just flown back from Amsterdam, doing some press for it there — it's great doing press for two shows, you're not tired at all! — I got to see some last night and I was bouncing off the walls with excitement.

"It's brilliant, I think it's written brilliantly, I'm so proud of the cast and crew", Coughlan went on, adding: "It's a special one, I'm biased, obviously, but I love it".

If you're not aware, Bridgerton's third season brings Penelope Featherington and her longtime crush, Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) into the spotlight, where we know things are about to heat up between them. And when pressed about the romance, Nicola hinted that things might be a little bit steamier than season 2.

Jermaine Jenas joked about how the romance is going to go down at home and if her mum would be happy watching it. In response, Nicola said: "I asked for a PG version for my family, because I'm not doing that. Having seen what I watched last night, I'm really not doing that. Watch it with your mum if you want; I won't be watching it with mine — I'll get her her own Netflix account!"

Bridgerton season 3 is coming to Netflix in two parts on Thursday, May 16th, and Thursday, June 13; you can get caught up on past series on Netflix right now.