Britain's Got Talent viewers FURIOUS after shock result and threaten to BOYCOTT the show
The Britain's Got Talent final has ruffled a few feathers with fans outraged over the surprise winner.
The results are in for the Britain's Got Talent final, with wildcard Viggo Venn scooping the top prize.
But not all Britain's Got Talent viewers are happy with the result, with many saying that the Norwegian comedy act shouldn't have been crowned the winner.
Viewers of the ITV show have taken to Twitter in their droves to express their annoyance over the result, with some threatening to boycott the show.
'Non talent non British winner stupid voting public - dreadful result,' wrote one fan.
Non talent non British winner stupid voting public - dreadful result #BritainsGotTalentJune 4, 2023
While another said, 'He's not BRITISH and running around a stage taking off hi-vis vests is not a TALENT embarrassed for Simon, itv, BGT.
'Apologies to the thousands of acts who took the time and effort put themselves and their true TALENT in front of the judges. I doubt I'll watch it #BGT again.'
He's not BRITISH and running around a stage taking off hi-vis vests is not a TALENT😳embarrassed for Simon, itv, BGT. Apologies to the thousands of acts who took the time and effort put themselves and their true TALENT in front of the judges. I doubt I'll watch it #BGT againJune 4, 2023
While another said, 'Thats not talent, thats just prancing around the stage!! Anyone can do that crap!! What happened to Britains got talent, he’s norwegian! The young girl far, far, far more talented!! ITV are a joke!!'
Thats not talent, thats just prancing around the stage!! Anyone can do that crap!! What happened to Britains got talent, he’s norwegian! The young girl far, far, far more talented!! ITV are a joke!!June 4, 2023
'I find it absolutely disgusting that some idiotic act won compared to someone like #musamotha What a brain-dead nation we live in,' wrote another fan.
'Someone like musa ACTUALLY deserved to win. He made a massive difference to people and gave people hope and happiness.'
I find it absolutely disgusting that some idiotic act won compared to someone like #musamotha What a brain-dead nation we live in.Someone like musa ACTUALLY deserved to win. He made a massive difference to people and gave people hope and happiness#BritainsGotTalentJune 4, 2023
So a Norwegian wins " BRITAINS got talent..another programme that needs binning.'
'I mean what a mockery @BGT is some amazing talents gone to waste! Amy Lou in my eyes or little Olivia should of won! What an absolute joke!' wrote another angry fan.
I mean what a mockery is @BGT some amazing talents gone to waste! Amy Lou in my eyes or little Olivia should of won! What an absolute joke! #britainsgottalent #BGT #bgtfailJune 4, 2023
'Musa Motha lost his leg to bone cancer when he was 11. He goes on to become an amazing, talented dancer. And yet, the British public vote for Vigo Venn. What a f-ing joke,' another fan quipped.
Musa Motha lost his leg to bone cancer when he was 11. He goes on to become an amazing, talented dancer. And yet, the British public vote for Vigo Venn. What a f-ing joke. #BritainsgottalentJune 4, 2023
Viggo said after winning, 'Not just the heart of Britain but the heart of Simon.
'Thank you very much for everyone who voted for me.'
The crowd chanted 'one more time' repeatedly as Viggo appeared on stage.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.