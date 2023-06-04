Britain's Got Talent viewers FURIOUS after shock result and threaten to BOYCOTT the show

The results are in for the Britain's Got Talent final, with wildcard Viggo Venn scooping the top prize.

But not all Britain's Got Talent viewers are happy with the result, with many saying that the Norwegian comedy act shouldn't have been crowned the winner.

Viewers of the ITV show have taken to Twitter in their droves to express their annoyance over the result, with some threatening to boycott the show.

'Non talent non British winner stupid voting public - dreadful result,' wrote one fan.

Non talent non British winner stupid voting public - dreadful result #BritainsGotTalentJune 4, 2023 See more

While another said, 'He's not BRITISH and running around a stage taking off hi-vis vests is not a TALENT embarrassed for Simon, itv, BGT.

'Apologies to the thousands of acts who took the time and effort put themselves and their true TALENT in front of the judges. I doubt I'll watch it #BGT again.'

He's not BRITISH and running around a stage taking off hi-vis vests is not a TALENT😳embarrassed for Simon, itv, BGT. Apologies to the thousands of acts who took the time and effort put themselves and their true TALENT in front of the judges. I doubt I'll watch it #BGT againJune 4, 2023 See more

While another said, 'Thats not talent, thats just prancing around the stage!! Anyone can do that crap!! What happened to Britains got talent, he’s norwegian! The young girl far, far, far more talented!! ITV are a joke!!'

Thats not talent, thats just prancing around the stage!! Anyone can do that crap!! What happened to Britains got talent, he’s norwegian! The young girl far, far, far more talented!! ITV are a joke!!June 4, 2023 See more

'I find it absolutely disgusting that some idiotic act won compared to someone like #musamotha What a brain-dead nation we live in,' wrote another fan.

'Someone like musa ACTUALLY deserved to win. He made a massive difference to people and gave people hope and happiness.'

I find it absolutely disgusting that some idiotic act won compared to someone like #musamotha What a brain-dead nation we live in.Someone like musa ACTUALLY deserved to win. He made a massive difference to people and gave people hope and happiness#BritainsGotTalentJune 4, 2023 See more

So a Norwegian wins " BRITAINS got talent..another programme that needs binning.'

'I mean what a mockery @BGT is some amazing talents gone to waste! Amy Lou in my eyes or little Olivia should of won! What an absolute joke!' wrote another angry fan.

I mean what a mockery is @BGT some amazing talents gone to waste! Amy Lou in my eyes or little Olivia should of won! What an absolute joke! #britainsgottalent #BGT #bgtfailJune 4, 2023 See more

'Musa Motha lost his leg to bone cancer when he was 11. He goes on to become an amazing, talented dancer. And yet, the British public vote for Vigo Venn. What a f-ing joke,' another fan quipped.

Musa Motha lost his leg to bone cancer when he was 11. He goes on to become an amazing, talented dancer. And yet, the British public vote for Vigo Venn. What a f-ing joke. #BritainsgottalentJune 4, 2023 See more

Viggo said after winning, 'Not just the heart of Britain but the heart of Simon.

'Thank you very much for everyone who voted for me.'

The crowd chanted 'one more time' repeatedly as Viggo appeared on stage.