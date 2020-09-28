Buy a Sonos in October and get six free months of Disney Plus

Sonos and Disney+ today announced a new deal that will give six months of free access to the streaming service with the purchase of a Sonos Arc, Sonos Beam, or other qualifying set from Sonos.com.

Sonos Arc is the latest soundbar from the company that excels in wireless speaker systems, offering room-filling sound with, for the first time, Dolby Atmos, which allows sound to come not just from a particular direction, but to be able to come from a particular spot in your room. (It starts shipping on Oct. 30.) Sonos Beam is a smaller, less expensive soundbar without Dolby Atmos. Both pair wonderfully with the Sonos Sub to fill out the low end.

“As we spend more time at home, our living rooms have become the hub of entertainment for album releases, season premieres, and straight-to-streaming blockbuster debuts,” said Pete Pedersen, VP of Marketing at Sonos. “Our goal is to make it easy to enjoy all of your favorite music and streaming video content in better sound with Sonos. We are working with Disney to give fans an even more immersive experience for one of the best sounding shows streaming today.”

There is some additional fine print, of course. The offer is available for new Disney+ subscribers only, and you have to be in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, or Sweden.

After those six months, you'll have to pony up for Disney+ on your own terms. In the U.S. that means $6.99 a month or $6.99 a year. The price is pretty much the same equivalent in the other countries.

Disney+ is home to all things Disney, of course, as well as the entire Star Wars family, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Pixar, and NatGeo.

And for those who are super-serious about their content, check out the epic Disney+/Hulu/ESPN+ bundle that gets you all three services for just $12.99 a month.