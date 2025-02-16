Call the Midwife cancelled — here's when you can watch the next episode

There is bad news for Call the Midwife fans this week because the next episode won't be airing tonight, Sunday, February 16 due to a BBC One schedule shake-up.

Last weekend saw episode 6 air on BBC One, however, the next episode of Call the Midwife season 14 won't be airing in its usual slot tonight at 8 pm becasue of the BAFTA Film Awards 2025.

David Tennant hosts the awards ceremony from the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall, with Anora, The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave and Emilia Pérez in the running for Best Film and acting nominees including Ralph Fiennes, Demi Moore, Timothée Chalamet and Cynthia Erivo.

But while this is great news for film fans, it isn't so good for Call the Midwife fans and it means the next visit to Poplar will be on Sunday, February 23 in its usual slot of 8 pm on BBC One.

Rosalind became gravely ill in last week's Call the Midwife. (Image credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney)

The most recent episode of Call the Midwife saw a shocking death rock Nonnatus House which left Cyril with a very big decision to make, while midwife Rosalind found herself gravely ill when she contracted Weil's disease after Poplar's bin men went on strike, leaving bags of rubbish strewn across the street.

As sickness and disease spread across the city, Doctor Turner had his work cut out helping those in need... but he wasn't the only one with a difficult job on his hands.

Joyce also faced a difficult situation when a mother, who suffered from postnatal complications took an instant dislike to her and made an official complaint against her. Joyce admitted to Sister Julienne that she faces racism at work every day, and soon the team at Nonnatus House came up with a plan to help her in the difficult weeks and months to come.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Episodes 1 to 6 of Call the Midwife season 14 are now available to watch on BBC iPlayer, as well as all past seasons of the show.

The next episode will air on BBC One on Sunday, February 23 at 8pm, and the new series will start in the US in March 2025 on PBS.