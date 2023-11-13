Call the Midwife confusion as Helen George's future on show thrown into doubt
It has been hinted that Call the Midwife favorite Trixie Franklin is set to leave the show.
It has been reported that Call the Midwife fan favorite, Trixie Franklin could be bowing out of the show at the end of the next season — a move that will shock fans of the show.
According to reports in The Sun, Helen George's character, Trixie, will be leaving in the final episode of Call the Midwife season 13 when she decides to quit Poplar with her husband, Matthew Aylward.
Fans of the show will know that Trixie, who has been in Call the Midwife since the show began, married Matthew in a lavish wedding at the end of Call the Midwife season 12.
But recently, reports that Olly Rix, who joined as Matthew in 2021, had been written out of the show left viewers stunned and sad that usually unlucky in love, Trixie wouldn't get her happy ending after all.
However, in a new twist, it has now been reported that Trixe and Matthew's marriage might not be ending after all, because she is reportedly set to follow her husband as he moves away from Poplar.
A source reportedly told The Sun that the upcoming series will end on a cliffhanger, with Helen’s character Trixie deciding to leave... "Scriptwriters will send shock waves through the fanbase in the new series as Helen and Olly’s future on the show looks shaky. Olly’s departure has left the cast and crew stunned and upset.
"They all thought he was a series mainstay after his prominent wedding scenes to Helen last season. Now Helen’s character commits to leaving the East London setting in the final episode, following her on-screen husband."
However, whether reports are correct remains to be seen, especially after Radio Times claimed that there was no truth in the rumors: "Trixie will not be leaving Poplar at the end of the next season, while Rix will be present throughout the entire 13th season and his departure from the series has not yet been confirmed."
While fans will have to wait until season 13 hits our screens in the new year to find out what Trixie and Matthew's fate is, one thing we do know for sure is that before the new season starts, we have the Call the Midwife Christmas special 2023 to look forward to.
The official synopsis for the festive special reveals there is plenty of Christmas drama heading to Nonnatus House as always... "It is now 1969 and more babies are being born in hospitals than ever before. Pressure on maternity beds remains extremely high across the country but Poplar is coping better than most due to the work of Nonnatus House and the popularity of home births under the auspices of the Sisters."
The Call the Midwife Christmas special traditionally airs on Christmas Day at around 8 pm on BBC One, with Call the Midwife season 13 thought to be following in the new year.
In the US the Call the Midwife Christmas special also traditionally airs on Christmas Day on PBS around 9 pm ET.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
Most Popular
By Tom Bedford