Call The Midwife fans have SERIOUS concerns for THIS character

Call the Midwife season 13 has taken viewers back to Nonnatus House to see some familiar faces — but there's one character fans are worried will have a tough journey ahead of him.

Call The Midwife's Matthew is rumoured to be leaving at the end of series 13 and fans have begun to speculate about his exit plot.

In last night's episode of Call The Midwife (which aired Saturday 27th January 2024), Matthew complained that he was suffering from headaches — promoting some mixed reactions among fans.

'#CallTheMidwife Nah Matthew can’t die from a brain tumour — those headaches,' wrote one worried Call The Midwife fan on X (formerly Twitter).

#CallTheMidwife Nah Matthew can't die from a brain tumour - those headaches 😳

And another wrote, 'So out of character for Matthew maybe he is truly unwell.'

So out of character for Matthew maybe he is truly unwell #CallTheMidwife

While another said, 'I've honestly never liked Matthew as a character but after that pathetic behaviour he can just get in the bin.'

I've honestly never liked Matthew as a character but after that pathetic behaviour he can just get in the bin #callthemidwife

Another fan made a sad prediction about Matthew's fate, writing, 'does anyone thing Matthew is going to lose all his money, and won't tell Trixie until it's too late?'

Before the Call The Midwife fan added, 'no way is Trixie, going to throw Joyce under the bus for this and also, Trixie deserves better than writing like this it's so out of character for her.'

does anyone thing Matthew is going to lose all his money, and won't tell Trixie until it's too late? #callthemidwife

And another wrote, 'I think Matthew leaves at the end of this series? So divorce or death?'

(I think Matthew leaves at the end of this series? So divorce or death?) #callthemidwife

Another Call The Midwife fan criticised the character this series, asking, 'Why is Matthew getting such bad writing this season?'

#CalltheMidwife Why is Matthew getting such bad writing this season? 🫤

Wishing you all the best, Matthew! Tune in next week to see what's next for the character in series 13 of the BBC show.

Call the Midwife continues on Sunday at 8 pm on BBC One in the UK and the new season will air from March 17 on PBS in the US.