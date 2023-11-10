Call the Midwife gives an emotional update on season 13

Call the Midwife has shared an emotional message as the cast and crew film the highly-anticipated Call the Midwife 2023 Christmas special and Call the Midwife season 13.

After filming on set at The Historic Dockyard in Chatham, Kent, Call the Midwife shared an emotional update on the show's production as fans excitedly wait for another magical Christmas special.

Taking to Instagram, they posted a behind-the-scenes picture of Cliff Parisi, who plays Fred Buckle, lighting some fireworks and accompanied the picture with a long and heartwarming message.

The caption said: "Behind the scenes on Call the Midwife Series 13: light in the darkness ❤️

"We are now racing towards the end of filming for series 13, as the days shorten and the nights stretch away into winter. As we are a show that faithfully follows the seasons of each year, our stories inevitably turn towards those things that the British traditionally use to light up their spirits on cold nights... like firework displays!"

They added that the early dark nights affect the Call the Midwife filming schedule, saying: "Call the Midwife is no stranger to fireworks - and no Poplar light show would be complete without Fred Buckle (Cliff Parisi) risking life and limb in the service of his community!



"Diminishing sunlight inevitably affects any film production at this time of year. Our daytime external scenes have fewer hours in the day in which to be filmed - but, conversely, night shots don't have to be filmed so late at night. But the old mansion you know as Nonnatus House becomes rather spooky and forbidding in the increasing gloom! Eek!"

Matthew Aylward and Trixie Franklin got married at the end of season 12. (Image credit: Neal Street Productions / BBC )

However, they ended the post on an exciting note, teasing that the Christmas special will shine bright at "the gloomiest time of all".

They shared: "Call the Midwife is a drama about the light we share in common. The child that lights a family. The selfless care that lights a community. The community that strives to shine brighter than the total of those individual lights it contains.

"In this way, our drama finds a strange kind of home in these dark days. And there's no brighter episode in our annual calendar than that which occurs at the gloomiest time of all... Christmas! Not long to go now!"

The Call the Midwife Christmas special traditionally airs on Christmas Day, but the date is yet to be confirmed.

Call the Midwife season 13 will air in early 2024.