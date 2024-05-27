Casualty fans are ALL saying the same thing about Teddy

Casualty viewers are getting seriously concerned over the welfare of Teddy after Saturday night's episode saw him embroiled in a dangerous situation with fellow paramedic Iain.

In last night's instalment of Casualty (which aired on Saturday 18th May), we saw Iain Dean (played by Michael Stevenson) and Teddy Gowan (played by Milo Clarke) were called out to a remote farmhouse where a woman called Morgan had been attacked by a crossbow.

Teddy headed outside despite warnings that he might be in danger, and then narrowly missed a shot from the crossbow. While the pair made it safely back to Holby, it's clear that the situation was harrowing for both.

These recent events promoted Teddy to open up about his previous experience of sexual assault, much to the relief of viewers who have become concerned about his welfare.

'I'm glad Teddy has told Jodie the truth of what happened in the back of the ambulance,' wrote on Casualty fan on X (formerly Twitter).

I'm glad Teddy has told jodie the truth of what happened in the back of the ambulance #casualtyMay 25, 2024

While another said, 'Today's #Casualty was so, so, so good. The Iain/Teddy scenes at the start was so! blooming! tense! also loving Nicole more & more; especially her friendship with Ngozi. And Rash...'

Today's #Casualty was so, so, so good. The Iain/Teddy scenes at the start was so! blooming! tense! 🤯 also loving Nicole more & more; especially her friendship with Ngozi. And Rash... 🥺May 25, 2024

Meanwhile, another wrote, 'On a more serious note though, I'm glad that Teddy is finally talking to someone, and acknowledging what happened to him. I hope Jodie can help him through it.'

On a more serious note though, i'm glad that Teddy is finally talking to someone, and acknowledging what happened to him. I hope Jodie can help him through it #CasualtyMay 26, 2024

While another wrote, 'Finally Teddy is starting to open up about his ordeal to Jodie and Iain and faith kiss let’s see how long that will last.'

Finally Teddy is starting to open up about his ordeal to Jodie and Iain and faith kiss let’s see how long that will last #CasualtyMay 25, 2024

While another said, 'This evening's episode of casualty has stomped on my heart with Teddy's and Nicole's storyline, but then Faith and Iain made it that bit better.'

This evening's episode of casualty has stomped on my heart with Teddy's and Nicole's storyline, but then Faith and Iain made it that bit better. #Casualty pic.twitter.com/JDw2s5gnvcMay 25, 2024

What's next for Teddy after his ordeal? Tune in next week to find out.

Casualty airs on BBC One — check out our guide to every episode for all the latest news and spoilers.

Viewers can also now tune into Casualty at 6 am on the day the show airs on BBC iPlayer.