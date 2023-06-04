Casualty fans are all saying the same thing about THIS character
Last night's episode of Casualty saw one character back to his former self.
Casualty fans have taken to Twitter to discuss one particular character and how they've developed throughout the series.
After last night's Casualty episode, which saw Jacob comforting Ian after Faith rejected him just when he needed her the most, viewers proclaimed on social media how it was good to see Jacob back to his 'kind and caring self again'.
It was announced earlier this year that Jacob, played by Charles Venn, would be leaving the show this year - and fans were glad to see the character back to his former self before the exit.
'After a tricky couple of months Jacob @ChuckyVenn is back to his kind and caring self again,' wrote one fan.
After a tricky couple of months Jacob @ChuckyVenn is back to his kind and caring self again #CasualtyJune 3, 2023
While another said, 'Incredible performance @ChuckyVenn Jacob's such a great friend to Iain Xx'
Incredible performance @ChuckyVenn Jacob's such a great friend to Iain Xx #CasualtyJune 4, 2023
'I think we can all do with a pep talk from Jacob Masters every now and then. should make an app on it,' wrote another.
I think we can all do with a pep talk from Jacob Masters every now and then. @ChuckyVenn should make an app on it. #CasualtyJune 3, 2023
While another said, 'I’m so pleased Jacob is there for him Iain and Jacob have a good friendship.'
I’m so pleased Jacob is there for him Iain and Jacob have a good friendship #CasualtyJune 3, 2023
To which another Casualty fan replied to the comment, 'Well said iain you can’t have a relationship without honesty and I’m afraid faith has been far from honest with you.'
More fans were pleased to see the friendship between Iain and Jacob stronger than ever. Another fan wrote on social media, 'the jacob x iain friendship is amazing still.'
the jacob x iain friendship is amazing still #CasualtyJune 3, 2023
And another fan wrote, 'Jacob and Iain BFFs 4LYFE.'
Jacob and Iain BFFs 4LYFE ❤️#CasualtyJune 4, 2023
What's next for Jacob and when exactly will he leave the show? And can Iain get the help he needs to make it through this tough time? Tune in to next week's Casualty to find out more.
Casualty is on (most!) Saturdays on BBC One. The latest episodes are available on BBC iPlayer.
