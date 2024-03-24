Casualty fans are NOT impressed with newcomer Patrick!

Casualty fans were treated to a double bill of the show last night, with things back to normal for the staff of Holby City after last week's emotional exit for Charlie Fairhead.

It was an eventful few shifts for the doctors and nurses in the emergency department, with an abandoned baby, a mental health crisis, a sad death and a grim tummy-tuck disaster.

Jacob had his own issues to deal with! (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Paramedic Jacob had his own issues to deal with as he discovered the baby who'd been discovered outside the ED had been left by his son, Blake. The baby was the grandson Jacob hadn't even known existed.

And Rash was struggling with his return to work after the death of his dad.

The scenes of Rash trying to cope with being back in the ED alternated with scenes of him speaking to a counsellor who was assessing if he was safe to continue working.

It was soon revealed why he'd been sent to the counsellor when his first shift back proved so stressful that Rash snapped and set fire to a sheet. Luckily Tariq found him. He put out the fire and covered for him.

Rash's first shift back was VERY stressful! (Image credit: BBC Studios)

On top of all that, Rash was clashing with new clinical lead Patrick Onley.

Patrick manipulated Rash into coming back to work, even though the counsellor had said he needed more time off.

Rash was treating a woman called Fern, who was suffering badly with her mental health and seemed determined to hurt herself in some fairly brutal ways.

And he was fuming when Patrick moved his patient from a cubical into the corridor - where she hurt herself again.

In the second episode, Fern was back after hurting herself again. And then - in tragic scenes - she managed to lock herself in a bathroom where she took her own life, leaving her sister devastated, and Rida and Rash in bits.

The E.D has a new Clinical Lead 🏥 Get to know Patrick 👇 pic.twitter.com/b8nDuVyxbGMarch 22, 2024 See more

Casualty fans were quick to point the finger at Patrick - saying his brusque approach to running the ED wasn't making them warm to him!

One fan called him a "useless waste of space" and added that he "needs sacking"!

Another said: "Strongly dislike Patrick."

And another viewer said Patrick was "so annoying".

This new Doctor, Patrick, they’ve brought in is a useless waste of space isn’t he? #CasualtyMarch 23, 2024 See more

Patrick, stop taking over and rapidly changing things!!!You are so annoying #CasualtyMarch 23, 2024 See more

But it wasn't all bad news for Patrick! Some fans quite liked his manner!

"Got some Nick Jordan vibes about him," said one viewer, referring to the fan-fave surgeon played by Michael French in both Casualty and Holby City.

No spoilers. But I do like the new clinical lead in #casualty Patrick Onely.. Got some Nick Jordan vibes about him. @BBCCasualty pic.twitter.com/FwAKDGJyaqMarch 23, 2024 See more

Will Patrick win over the viewers? Casualty continues next Saturday at 8.30pm on BBC One.

Check our TV Guide for more information.