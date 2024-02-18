Casualty fans delighted to spot THIS Hollyoaks star on the show
Casualty viewers saw some soap star cross-over in last night's visit to Holby ED
Casualty fans saw a familiar face pop up in the Holby ED last night, as Hollyoaks star Nadine Mulkerrin made a guest appearance in the medical drama.
In last night's episode of Casualty (which aired on Saturday 17th February 2024) we saw Nadine in the role of Roisin, the daughter of a patient who Rash Masum suspected of having Ebola.
Nadine returned to her Hollyoaks role as Cleo McQueen in January, and Casualty fans were pleased to see her in a guest role in the BBC show.
'Cleo from Hollyoaks randomly on Casualty last night, she has only been back in Hollyoaks a few weeks but almost didn’t recognise the actresses with her hair down!' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).
While another said, 'Both Edward Hutchinson AND Cleo McQueen of #Hollyoaks on #Casualty.'
While another said, 'Watching #Casualty on catch up and surely that's a coincidence that two characters were both in #Hollyoaks together, Edward and Cleo.'
While another said, 'Didn't recognise Cleo in #Casualty with straight hair. So different.'
While another said, 'Two @hollyoaks & Ex-@hollyoaks stars reunite!'
While another said, 'Hello Cleo Mcqueen from Hollyoaks.'
Another fan shared a screen grab of the show, alongside the words, 'Cleo on Casualty.'
Clearly fans are happy to see her on the screen!
So how is Nadine in two places at once? Well, while the actress has been filming for Hollyoaks for a couple of months now, Casualty is filmed approximately four months in advance, so she could have filmed her guest role in advance.
Tune in next week to see what's next for the doctors and nurses of the Holby ED.
Casualty airs on BBC One — check out our guide to every episode for all the latest news and spoilers.
Viewers can also now tune into Casualty at 6 am on BBC iPlayer.
