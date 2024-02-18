Casualty fans are all saying the same thing about THIS

Casualty fans took to social media to express their emotional response to the latest episode of the medical drama.

In last night's episode of Casualty (which aired on Saturday 17th February 2024) we saw things come to a head for young doctor Rash Masum as he struggled to balance his personal and professional life.

In the latest instalment, Rash's father sadly passed away in heartbreaking scenes. Meanwhile, Rash is caught up with a man who has suspected Ebola. Actor Neet Mohan, told us, "Everything changes for him in that moment. Rash has recently done a tropical diseases course and he knows he has to take charge because, if he doesn’t, the consequences are grave.

"He is quarantined with his patient, Wyatt Newbury, played by the brilliant Joe McGann, and all of his things, including his phone, are taken away for decontamination, so Rash has no contact with the outside world."

One fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), 'Meanwhile in today's episode this guy has had me bawling Superb stuff from @neetmohan.

'There's a powerful montage with music at the end and it's very moving Superb episode all round and well done to everyone involved.'

While another wrote, 'Once again, Casualty has broken me. Poor Rash!'

While another wrote, 'Bloody hell. Ill never complain about having a bad day again. That was just gut wrenching. Poor Rash!!!'

And another Casualty fan wrote, 'That final scene with Rash heartbreaking RIP Ashok.'

And another commented, 'Tonight’s #Casualty has me in bits! So much emotion, my heart aches for Rash, it breaks for Stevie and it beats very, very fast for Dylan.'

Poor Rash! Tune in next week to see what's next for him and the rest of the Holby ED.

Casualty airs on BBC One — check out our guide to every episode for all the latest news and spoilers.

Viewers can also now tune into Casualty at 6 am on BBC iPlayer.