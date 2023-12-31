Casualty fans have a DARK prediction for THIS character leaving the show

Casualty was back on screens last night and fans are already predicting what's in store at Holby in the coming months. A new episode of Casualty aired last night on Saturday 30th December and fans have been celebrating the return of Casualty on social media.

But one storyline that's worrying Casualty viewers is the fate of Charlie (played by Derek Thompson) with many predicting that things will take a sinister turn.

'With the increase in violence in #Casualty ED… and Charlie leaving before long, I’m slightly worried. Do NOT kill Charlie,' warned one fan.

With the increase in violence in #Casualty ED… and Charlie leaving before long, I’m slightly worried. Do NOT kill Charlie.December 31, 2023 See more

While another said, 'So I’m guessing this is the storyline that leads to Charlie off.'

So I’m guessing this is the storyline that leads to Charlie off #casualtyDecember 30, 2023 See more

While other fans of the BBC show commented on how they're 'so not ready' for Charlie to leave. Another fan wrote on X, 'Watched it on Iplayer this morning and it did not disappoint! It’s so good to finally have one of my favourite shows back. Stevie’s storyline though is going to be so upsetting :( so not ready for Charlie to leave yet either.'

Watched it on Iplayer this morning and it did not disappoint! It’s so good to finally have one of my favourite shows back. Stevie’s storyline though is going to be so upsetting :( so not ready for Charlie to leave yet either. #Casualty https://t.co/wpNdIzCiT1December 30, 2023 See more

While another said, 'Charlie needs to go back to his care home... He's just stood around doing nothing!'

Charlie needs to go back to his care home... He's just stood around doing nothing! #CasualtyDecember 30, 2023 See more

While another fan of the show said, 'This is the worst you’ve seen it Charlie? I swear it’s definitely been worse than that outside the ED before with all the ambulances backed up etc.'

This is the worst you’ve seen it Charlie? I swear it’s definitely been worse than that outside the ED before with all the ambulances backed up etc #CasualtyDecember 30, 2023 See more

We hope it's not a grisly end for this much-loved Casualty character. Tune in next Saturday 6th January to see what's next for Charlie and the rest of the gang at Holby.

Casualty airs on BBC One — check out our guide to every episode for all the latest news and spoilers.

Viewers can also now tune into Casualty at 6 am on BBC iPlayer — starting on Saturday, December 30, 2023.