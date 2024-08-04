Casualty fans HEARTBROKEN after the medical drama kills off THIS beloved character

Casualty viewers were left in tears after one of the show's most beloved characters passed away in the latest instalment of the BBC medical drama.

In last night's instalment of BBC medical drama Casualty (which aired Saturday 4th August), we said goodbye to Dylan Keogh's (played by William Beck) beloved dog Dervla.

Fans took to social media to express their distress at the episode, with one writing, 'Well that was the saddest casualty there's been in a while. Dylan having to put Dervla to sleep,' alongside some clips from the BBC show.

After taking pet Dervla to the vet, Dylan was told that his pet's cancer had spread and suggested that Dylan begin arrangements to make her comfortable.

Dylan later got a call that time was running out for Dervla. He tearfully told his pet: "You've been the best friend I've ever had. I hope I've given you a good life."

Casualty fans were upset by the episode, with one saying the incident 'had them in tears'.

Another wrote, 'Last night's #Casualty had us all in tears. Never, ever kill off the dog.'

While another said, 'Oh my, I have just caught up with last nights. #Casualty. I wept for Dylan and Cam. Incredible acting.'

While another said, 'Last night's #Casualty was one of the saddest. #WilliamBecks performance as Dylan loosing Dervla was so powerful.'

And another said, 'Wow! Tonight’s episode of #Casualty absolutely broke me again seeing Dylan at the end saying goodbye to Dervla and walking home from the vets with her lead in her hand, literally 3 weeks ago on 12 July that was me in that situation with my dog Jess when she was put to sleep.'

