Casualty fans left 'HEARTBROKEN' over the shocking scenes

Casualty viewers have been left shocked by the latest clips of ED favourite Teddy being sexually assaulted at a hen party.

Casualty viewers were saddened to see the latest scenes unfold, with one writing, 'Seen clips of the latest storyline in casualty about Teddy being sexually assaulted on a hen party call and the woman said “you enjoyed it, it was a hen party” “you’re a man not a woman” doesn’t matter men can sadly be raped too. Important storyline.'

While another wrote, 'I really hope Teddy eventually finds the strength to tell someone what that vile woman did to him and reports her for what she did.

'He's breaking my heart a little bit at the moment.'

While another said, 'Teddy, REPORT her, PLEASE!!!!.'

Where as another said, 'I dont think ive seen another show do a female on male sexual assault storyline so hopefully itll show that its not impossible for a woman to rape a man and i hope that she pays for it in the end.'

And another Casualty fan commented, 'just thinking I thought teddy had a body cam so surely that would show what happened in the ambulance.'

Another fan of the BBC medical drama wrote, 'What is happening to #Casualty it’s just not the same poor Teddy needs to talk to someone.'

To which another fan of BBC show commented, 'Hard to watch tonight wasn't it.'

And another viewer wrote, 'I feel so bad for teddy he doesn't deserve this.'

Tune in next week on Saturday 13th April to find out what's next in store for Teddy and the rest of the residents of Holby ED.

Casualty airs on BBC One — check out our guide to every episode for all the latest news and spoilers.

Viewers can also now tune into Casualty at 6 am on the day the show airs on BBC iPlayer.