Casualty viewers are ALL saying the same thing about Dylan and Stevie

Casualty viewers have praised Dylan and Stevie and their impressive teamwork in a bid to take down Patrick Onley.

In last night's instalment of Casualty (which aired on Saturday 1st June), we saw Dylan Keogh (played by William Beck) finally confront Patrick (played by Jamie Glover) in some tense scenes.

To gather enough evidence to confront Patrick, Dylan enlisted the help of Holby colleague Stevie - much to the approval of viewers of the BBC medical drama.

'I’m so happy that we are hopefully on the path to seeing the back of Patrick, and that Dylan and Stevie’s teamwork has been integral in his downfall,' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

While another wrote, 'The Dylan & Stevie duo has been great, glad we’re getting more scenes between them.'

And another replied, 'Outstanding'.

Stevie said of the pairing in an interview with The Express, "I'm delighted that there's been such a positive reaction to the Stevie and Dylan partnership.

"I think those two characters are both quite driven by a sense of justice. And I think the minute that they can have a big hint of the injustice that's going on their superpower is kind of cutting through the lies.

"Fairness drives them totally. You're getting good cop or detective Noir vibes. You have these two characters who are in pursuit of what they see to be right."

Dylan's character has become a firm favourite with Casualty fans praising his moral approach.

'Dylan is not just the better doctor but the better person. He could have gloated at Patrick's downfall but he's more concerned about the patient,' wrote another viewer on X.

While another said, 'The scenes between Dylan and Patrick were brilliantly done with Dylan being the bigger person in the heat of the moment.'

Tune in next week on Saturday 8th June to find out what's next in store for Teddy, Iain and the rest of the residents of Holby ED.

Casualty airs on BBC One — check out our guide to every episode for all the latest news and spoilers.

Viewers can also now tune into Casualty at 6 am on the day the show airs on BBC iPlayer.