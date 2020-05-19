CBS unveils its fall 2020 primetime lineup
B Positive and Clarice will make their debuts this fall
CBS has announced its fall primetime lineup for later this year. Most of your old favorites are headed back, and there are a couple of new series making their debut.
And CBS is taking every opportunity to remind folks that it's their turn to broadcast the Super Bowl, with the 55th installment currently scheduled for Feb. 7, 2021.
"We're excited to come off another season as America's Most Watched Network and, despite the obvious challenges around us, put together another winning lineup," Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment, said in a press release. "Next season, we'll have five breakout returning freshman series and three compelling new shows placed into a schedule with the incredible stability for which CBS is so well known. Couple that with our broadcast of SUPER BOWL LV next February, and CBS is simply loaded with a lineup that will clearly appeal to both our advertising partners and our loyal viewers."
CBS has two new shows coming this fall. B Positive stars Thomas Middleditch ( Silicon Valley ) and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford ( Masters of Sex , You Can't Take It With You ). It airs Thursday at 8:30 p.m. Eastern. And at 8 p.m. Sunday you'll find The Equalizer , with Queen Latifah.
And coming later in the fall season CBS will debut Clarice , from executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet and staring Rebecca Breeds, and we'll also see the return of S.W.A.T. and Undercover Boss .
Here's the full schedule of CBS' fall primetime lineup. All times are Eastern.
Monday night
- 8 p.m.: The Neighborhood
- 8:30 p.m. Bob ♥ Abishola
- 9 p.m.: All Rise
- 10 p.m. Bull
Tuesday night
- 8 p.m.: NCIS
- 9 p.m.: FBI
- 10 p.m.: FBI: Most Wanted
Wednesday night
- 8 p.m.: Survivor
- 9 p.m.: The Amazon Race
- 10 p.m.: Seal Team
Thursday Night
- 8 p.m.: Young Sheldon
- 8:30 p.m.: B Positive
- 9 p.m.: Mom
- 9:30 p.m.: The Unicorn
- 10 p.m.: Evil
Friday night
- 8 p.m.: MacGyver
- 9 p.m.: Magnum P.I.
- 10 p.m.: Blue Bloods
Saturday night
- 8 - 10 p.m.: Encore of CBS dramas
- 10 p.m.: 48 Hours
Sunday night
- 7 p.m.: 60 minutes
- 8 p.m.: The Equalizer
- 9 p.m.: NCIS: Los Angeles
- 10 p.m.: NCIS New Orleans
And you'll be able to find all these shows — plus some exclusives like The Twilight Zone and Star Trek: Discovery — after their air dates on CBS All Access, which is looking to get a major revamp later in 2020.
