Celebrity Big Brother is coming back — and it's soon!

AJ Odudu and Will Best will host the celebrity edition of the reality series.

Celebrity Big Brother is back for 2024 with hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best on board to oversee all the drama from inside the iconic house.

The news has been shared across the official social media accounts for the reality series, with the Big Brother team writing: 'The Big Brother House is ready to roll out the red carpet in 2024 ✨ #BBUK'.

In the post, it shows the ITV1 logo alongside the Big Brother one, confirming that the celebrity spin-off will be airing on the same channel as Big Brother 2023.

The Big Brother House is ready to roll out the red carpet in 2024 ✨ #BBUK pic.twitter.com/4Uf17Q65BcNovember 10, 2023 See more

Reportedly, the new series will kick off on Monday, March 5 on ITV1 and ITVX, and it is understood that it will air for three weeks, with episodes between Sunday and Friday.

Right now, it has not been confirmed who is taking part in the new series but they will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of previous winners such as comedian Jack Dee, Take That's Mark Owen, and Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby.

Famously, Chantelle Houghton remains the only non-celebrity to win the series, having appeared in the house as a mole during the 2006 series, where she was tasked with convincing the others that she was in a pop group in order to stay in the game.

In a statement, the Big Brother team has teased: "Celebrity Big Brother will see a new cast of famous faces isolated from the outside world as they embark on the ultimate social experiment, taking up residence in the iconic Big Brother house.

"Leaving luxury behind, the celebrities will take part in weekly nominations and tough tasks with cameras capturing their every move. Who will win the hearts of the nation, go all the way to the finish line, and be crowned the winner?"

Last year, it was lawyer Jordan Sangha from Scunthorpe who was crowned the winner of the rebooted Big Brother, having impressed the public.

AJ and Will revealed that nearly six million public votes had been cast to decide the winner, so people were keen to see their favourite win.

At the time, Jordan said: "I haven't the foggiest idea [why they voted for me], but I'm delighted they did. The money will be nice, won't it?"

Celebrity Big Brother returns to ITV1 and ITVX soon.