Celebrity MasterChef 2024 finally gets a release date — and it's very soon!
Celebrity MasterChef 2024 is just around the corner.
We have known which famous faces will be taking part in Celebrity MasterChef 2024 for a while, but we now have an official release date for the series from the BBC and it's very soon!
The much-loved cookery challenge will return to our screens on Tuesday, August 13 at 8pm to put a new batch of famous faces through their paces and see who has what it takes to impress the judges with their culinary skills.
There's also not one, but three new episodes for viewers to enjoy that week, with the show also airing on Thursday, August 15 at 8pm and Friday, August 16 at 9pm.
This year we have got 20 new celebrities from the world of entertainment including pop stars, athletes, actors and comedians, all hoping to make it through to the final as they're put through six weeks of increasingly intense challenges.
Heading into the MasterChef kitchen is... reality stars Charlotte Crosby and Chloe Burrows, model and TV personality Christine McGuinness, TV and radio presenter, Craig Doyle, former EastEnders star Danielle Harold, TV personality Diane Carson, make-up artist and TV judge Dominic Skinner, TV and radio presenter Edith Bowman, model and TV personality Emma Thynn, comedian and actor Eshaan Akbar and Gladiators star and Team GB Sprinter Harry Aikines-Aryeetey.
Joining them are pop star Ian ‘H’ Watkins, singer, actor and presenter Jake Quickenden, comedian Jamie MacDonald, pop star Mutya Buena, BBC Radio 2 presenter OJ Borg, actor Rochenda Sandall, TV and radio presenter Snoochie Shy, actor Tamer Hassan and Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer and choreographer Vito Coppola.
Katie Attwood, MasterChef Series Editor, says: “Celebrity MasterChef fans are in for a treat this summer – with a top line-up of celebrities and the ever-thrilling John and Gregg on judging duty. These stars will need to pull out all the stops this year as we’re really testing their mettle. It’s one you won’t want to miss!”
Celebrity MasterChef2024 returns to BBC One on Tuesday, August 13, 2024.
