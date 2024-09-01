'Certified Fresh' Christian Bale, Russell Crowe movie now on Netflix is a must watch in September

Hey Netflix subscribers, enjoyed watching Russell Crowe in his 2024 new movie Land of Bad that landed on the streamer earlier this year? Then let us recommend another Crowe movie now on Netflix as part of the surge of new movies added to the streamer's library in September: 2007's western 3:10 to Yuma, which sees Crowe star opposite Christian Bale.

Based on an Elmore Leonard short story, 3:10 to Yuma stars Bale as small-time rancher Dan Evans, who gets recruited into a ragtag group of civilians and law enforcement officers who aim to see notorious outlaw Ben Wade (Crowe) put on the train to Yuma, where he'll be tried for his crimes. However, as Ben's gang attempts to rescue their boss and Ben tries to manipulate his captors, Dan must hold fast to prove to himself and his son that there is some form of honor and justice in the west.

In addition to Bale and Crowe, the movie stars Ben Foster, Logan Lerman, Dallas Roberts, Vinessa Shaw, Alan Tudyk, Gretchen Mol, Kevin Durand and Peter Fonda. James Mangold directed the movie.

This was Hollywood's second time making a 3:10 to Yuma movie, as Glenn Ford and Van Heflin starred in the 1957 version. This is a rare instance where both the original version of a movie and its remake are very well regarded. 1957's 3:10 to Yuma has a 94% "Fresh" rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes while Bale and Crowe's 3:10 to Yuma is just a few points behind it, officially "Certified Fresh" at 89%. Another feather in the remake's cap, it was nominated for two Oscars: Best Original Score and Best Sound Mixing.

I've never seen the original, but I wholeheartedly believe that Bale and Crowe's 3:10 to Yuma is a high-quality movie. Crowe is particularly good as the charming but nefarious Ben Wade. The battle of wills between the two lead characters plays out brilliantly, capped off with an exciting final shootout.

However, if I'm picking an MVP for the movie, it's Ben Foster, who plays Ben Wade's loyal lackey Charlie Prince. Foster plays Prince just short of insane, as he viciously attempts to rescue his boss. The acclaim that Foster received for the movie really helped solidify him as one of Hollywood's best character actors, and he even earned a couple of nominations for Best Supporting Actor that year from critics groups, along with being nominated for Best Ensemble with the rest of the cast at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

While it'll never reach its heyday of the 1940s and 50s, we've gotten a number of westerns in the 21st century that can stand up with the best of the genre. 2007's 3:10 to Yuma is one of them and is definitely something to watch on Netflix this month. If you're not a Netflix subscriber, the movie is also available to rent via digital on-demand.

Watch the 3:10 to Yuma trailer right here: